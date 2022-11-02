Tottenham superstar Harry Kane takes cheeky dig at Marseille after eliminating them from UEFA Champions League 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken a dig at Marseille after his team's come-from-behind 2-1 win over the French side in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (November 1).

It was a crucial clash at the Stade Velodrome, as Marseille needed a win to reach the Round of 16, while Spurs needed a draw. Ahead of the clash, Marseille fans blew lit fireworks near Tottenham's hotel on match eve. They went off at around 1:30 am and 4:30 am, attempting to disrupt Spurs players' sleep.

However, that didn't work out too well, as the English side came out 2-1 winners, fighting back from a goal down to take the win. In the process, they secured their qualification to the knockouts as group winners. Marseille, meanwhile, finished bottom of the group, ending their European campaign for the season.

After the game, Kane took a dig at Marseille fans for their fireworks on match eve, saying Spurs had the last laugh. He tweeted:

"Full time fireworks 🎇"

Tottenham got off to a slow start, as Chancel Mbemba Mangulu put Marseille ahead on the cusp of half-time. He rose highest to head home from a cross by Jordan Veretout following a short corner.

Spurs, though, came out flying in the second half, bagging their equaliser in the second half. Clement Lenglet scored via a header from an Ivan Perisic cross following a foul on Kane.

The England captain then laid off an assist for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to score off the final kick of the game to secure Spurs' win.

Thierry Henry lauds Harry Kane after Tottenham's win over Marseille

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry praised Kane for keeping the ball well and winning free-kicks following Spurs' win over Marseille. Speaking on CBS Sports, he said (via HITC):

"I have to give a lot of credit to Harry Kane. The amount of time he allowed his team to come (forward). The amount of free-kicks he won. The amount of times he keeps the ball well. He plays through someone of Kulusevski, who is not there. Richarlison is not there. And what a goal for Hojbjerg.”

The English striker has now scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions this season. Tottenham will now host Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend (Sunday, November 6).

Poll : 0 votes