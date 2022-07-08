"That next step" - Tottenham Hotspur urged to sign £30 million Arsenal target

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jason Cundy has urged the north London club to sign Arsenal-linked midfielder Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Tielemans, who is in the final year of his current deal at the King Power Stadium, has been an integral part of the Foxes' squad since joining from Monaco in 2019. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

Earlier this month, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport) said the Gunners have been in contact with the Belgium international's agent. They are exploring the possibility of a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy backed Tottenham Hotspur to sign Tielemans to boost their hopes in the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"That next step up you are talking in and around top four, playing Champions League football. Spurs. Isn't that the sort of player that Spurs should be looking at, that type?"

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has also claimed that the Antonio Conte-coached side are interested in the playmaker. Meanwhile, city rivals Arsenal are confident of sealing a £30 million deal for the former Anderlecht man (via The Sun).

Tielemans has featured in 158 matches, registering 24 goals and 24 assists in all competitions for the Foxes. He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final last year as the club won the trophy for the first time.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal set to be busy this summer

Both north London clubs are aiming to strengthen their ranks as much as possible ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season next month.

So far, Spurs have added forward Richarlison, winger Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper Fraser Forster to their roster. The Gunners, on the other hand, have completed the signings of striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos.

Tottenham Hotspur are also close to signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence (via The Telegraph) and Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on a loan deal (via The Evening Standard). Arsenal are currently in the market for a defender and have been linked with Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports), Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer (via The Sun) and Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo (via Record).

