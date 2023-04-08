Tottenham vs Brighton: Where to watch, TV channels, live streaming details and more

Tottenham Hotspur will face yet another stern test in their bid to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League, as they host high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte after a 3-3 draw with Southampton on March 18. They have since been held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in which both teams saw a player sent off. Caretaker manager Cristian Stellini will remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

However, this all-important clash for both teams will not be televised in the UK due to a very peculiar rule.

Why will the game not be shown on TV in the UK?

The match between Tottenham and Brighton will not be televised in the UK due to a '3pm blackout' rule imposed by the FA to promote fan attendance for the afternoon kick-offs in the Premier League.

The game will be live in the USA on Peacock Premium, NBC's streaming service, and will also be available to stream in India on Hotstar.

How to follow live updates of Tottenham v Brighton?

Live text commentary and additional updates for the game will be available on football.london's live blog.

How to watch the highlights from the game?

Highlights of the match will be available on the BBC's Match of the Day program presented by Gary Lineker, beginning at 10:30 PM (BST) on BBC One.

