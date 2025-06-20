“Touched by god, isn’t he?” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-Portugal teammate in awe of Lionel Messi after free-kick goal vs Porto

Lionel Messi turned heads once again with a sensational free-kick goal for Inter Miami against Porto in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 19. The Argentine legend curled a magnificent strike over the wall and into the top right corner during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, helping the Herons secure a crucial 2-1 victory in the group stage.

Inter Miami had fallen behind before halftime, as Samu Aghehowa gave Porto an early lead just eight minutes in. The Herons staged a comeback in the second half, with Telasco Segovia restoring parity two minutes after the restart. The game was turned on its head six minutes before the hour mark when Messi sent a stationary ball home from 20 yards out.

Following Messi’s latest moment of brilliance, former Portugal international and Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-teammate, José Fonte, couldn’t hold back his admiration for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

He said on DAZN (via BBC):

"Touched by God, isn't he? Incredible. What a player."

Of course, it was not the first time that Messi has left football fans and fellow professionals stunned with his free-kick prowess. At 37, the Argentine has continued to show why he is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Lionel Messi now has six goals in the Club World Cup and is just one goal away from equaling his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the most goals (7) in the history of the competition.

The goal would also prove to be decisive for Inter Miami as they held on to secure a crucial 2-1 win on the night. They now have four points and will face Palmeiras in the final group game.

"At his age, 37, still dancing through" – Don Hutchison sings Lionel Messi’s praises after stellar outing against Porto

Apart from Jose Fonte, ex-Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi for his impact during Inter Miami’s match with Porto. Not only did Messi get on the scoresheet, but he also had a significant influence on the game. No player completed more than his tally of two dribbles on the night, while he ranked fifth for most passes completed during the game (56).

Speaking on Messi’s impact, Hutchison said on DAZN:

"You can have a high pass completion, but you're not affecting the game. Lionel Messi does both, he is affecting the game, he is controlling the game. He is controlling his team-mates, he never gives the ball away. Lionel Messi has still got those amazing feet. At his age, 37, still dancing through."

To date, Messi has scored 50 goals for Inter Miami since joining them in 2023. He is also the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.

