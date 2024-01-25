"Tough news for the rivals" - Sergio Aguero fires warning to MLS clubs as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reunite at Inter Miami 

Former Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has shared his thoughts on Luis Suarez joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this season.

The Herons signed Messi as a free agent after he left Paris Saint-Germain last summer. They also signed his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. They helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup - their first-ever trophy.

Gerardo Martino's side have now brought in Luis Suarez on a free transfer after he left Gremio. Aguero spoke about Suarez's reunion with Lionel Messi and issued a warning to Inter Miami's rivals, saying in an interview with Stake.com:

"I'm very happy to see Luis and Leo play together again. They make a great partnership, and I don't see a reason not to ask for an encore.

"It's tough news for the rivals though, even more so with the presence of Busquets and Jordi Alba."

When asked if other MLS sides should be worried about Inter Miami, Aguero added:

"Should they? I think they positively are. Other teams of the MLS have reinforced themselves in smart ways though. That's good for everyone.

"The North American league has become more and more competitive, and many players, seeing Leo there, are eager to join too."

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi formed a lethal partnership at Barcelona, sharing the pitch 258 times for the Catalans and combining for 99 goals. They won four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League together, among other honors.

The duo have featured in two friendlies for Inter Miami so far but failed to make any goal contribution.

Barcelona star names Lionel Messi and four others as his favorite forwards

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres has named Lionel Messi as one of his five favorite forwards in the world. Along with the Argentine, he picked Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski, and David Villa.

Torres said (via Barca Universal):

"My top 5 favourite forwards? Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Villa, Lewandowski, Harry Kane."

Torres has been able to play with only Robert Lewandowski out of his five choices as they share the pitch for Barcelona currently.

The Spaniard arrived at the Camp Nou from Manchester City in January 2022 while Messi had already left the club in the summer of 2021. He has scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists in 100 games for Barca.