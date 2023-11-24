"Tough place to go - Ben Foster makes intriguing prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

Ben Foster reckons it'll be honors even when Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Sunday (November 26).

The Red Devils have shown an upturn in form recently, and are the Premier League's in-form side. They have won four of their last five league games and sit sixth in the table.

However, they face a tricky trip to Goodison to face a wounded Toffees side. Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.

Sean Dyche's men had enjoyed a turnaround in results before their points deduction that saw them drop to 19th in the league. They have won three of their last five games and will be eager to rise back up the table.

Foster expects Manchester United to have difficulties away at Goodison, alluding to Everton's recent form. The former Red Devils goalkeeper predicts the two sides to settle on a draw, telling Mark Goldbridge's That's Football:

"I'm gonna go draw for this. Everton are on the up, they've picked up some massive results lately. Tough place to go."

The Red Devils secured a 2-1 comeback win against the Toffees in the same fixture last season. But, the Merseysiders ran out 1-0 winners against United at home in the 2021-22 campaign.

Foster alluded to the intriguing past battles between the two Premier League clubs:

"This is always an interesting fixture this. It's always a lively affair."

Erik ten Hag will be eager for his side to put in a positive performance and continue their push for a top-four challenge. Manchester United currently sit five points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United assistant Mitchel van der Gaag will stand in for Erik ten Hag on the touchline against Everton

Mitchel van der Gaag (middle) will step in for the suspended Erik ten Hag (right).

Ten Hag will serve a one-game touchline ban against Everton after accumulating three yellow cards before Sunday's game. The Dutch tactician will be forced to watch the game from the stands, leaving dressing room preparations to his assistant Mitchel van der Gaag, per the Evening Standard.

Van der Gaag has been part of Ten Hag's backroom staff at both Ajax and Manchester United. He linked up with his fellow countryman at the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2019.

How the Red Devils fare on Sunday could be an indication of his own managerial credentials. The Daily Mirror reported in October that Ten Hag's assistant was being eyed by Ajax as a possible replacement for Maurice Steijn.

Ten Hag is confident that his side will fare well against Everton despite his absence from the touchline. He told MUTV:

"I’m quite confident. I will have an even better view [from the stands], but we have a very good backroom staff. They are very capable and experienced, so they know what to do. That will not affect our game."

Van der Gaag will be joined by former England manager Steve McClaren, Eric Ramsey, and former Blackburn Rovers striker Benni McCarthy in the dugout. They will be tasked with guiding Manchester United to a crucial victory at Goodison.