"Tough watch, but 3 points in the bag", "Bruno Fernandes is HIM!!!" - Fans react as Manchester United defeat Sheffield United in PL fixture

Manchester United returned to winning ways on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory over relegation-threatened Sheffield United, where fans were dazzled by club captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese was the difference at Old Trafford, bagging a brace and an assist in the win.

The Red Devils' faithful instantly took to social media after the game to praise the United captain for his performance. The win also mathematically keeps the Red Devils' 2024-25 European football hopes alive, even though they are set to miss out on UCL qualification for next season.

Expand Tweet

Fernandes led his side strongly after the Red Devils threw away a three-goal lead to Coventry at Wembley. His performance pleased Manchester United fans, and here are a selection of their best tweets.

One fan said about Bruno Fernandes:

Man of the match

Another Bruno fan posted:

Bruno Fernandes is HIM!!!

Another said about the result:

Brilliant win at least Ten hag's job is safe

A fan, however, did not agree with the win being brilliant and posted:

Another tough watch, but 3 points in the bag

Another posted:

good win, still not convinced.. conceding 3 goals against Coventry and 2 against Sheffield United is criminal as their championship teams!But we move GGMU

Expand Tweet

A final fan reaction said:

Shouldn’t have conceded 2 against Sheffield but still a good win

The Red Devils next face Burnley and will hope to continue building on this win for the rest of the season. Erik ten Hag has had a pedestrian campaign and will hope to finish the season strongly.

Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to improve defensively

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes urged the team to improve defensively. The Red Devils came out 4-2 winners in their game against Sheffield United but conceded more than a goal against a much weaker opponent again.

Fernandes grabbed a brace and an assist in the game and when asked by the BBC after the match about the Red Devils' defense, he said:

“We talk about clean sheets all the time and we want to keep them. Credit to Sheffield United. At the end, we came back. We put ourselves in a position where it’s tough to win games. But, also, it shows a bit of character. We also need to be aware that if we control the game like we did in the first half, we have to score our chances. We’re scoring lots of goals. It’s just about that compactness we need to have as a team."

Manchester United face Burnley on Saturday, Apr. 27, and then Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6.