"Toying with the MLS", "Can't stop scoring" - Fans hail Lionel Messi as he scores yet another goal for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi scored a long-range banger to give Inter Miami a 2-0 lead against Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-finals. Fans on Twitter are hailing the Argentina captain for his spectacular strike.

Josef Martinez gave Tata Martino's team an early lead before Messi added to the advantage with his long range strike. The Argentina captain has now scored nine goals in his sixth game as an Inter Miami player and his dreal start in US Soccer continues.

The Herons, meanwhile, are closing in on booking a spot in the Leagues Cup final. Fans are reacting to Messi's latest goal, with one writing:

"Lionel Messi is toying with the MLS and I am loving every single second of it…"

Another fan claimed:

"THE GOD OF THE GAMEE."

One more fan opined:

"He is the best! There’s no reason to doubt!"

Yet another fan claimed:

"Messi is playing fifa on beginner difficulty."

One fan added;

"What is bro doing playing in the MLS."

One more commented:

"Damn Messi can’t stop scoring wtf."

Philadelphia Union coach spoke about his team's tactics against Inter Miami's Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has already shown US Soccer that he is in the United States to mean business. His rich vein of form has put fans and members of others team on the notice.

Jim Curtin, coach of Philadelphia Union, acknowledged the dangers Messi possessed ahead of the game and spoke about his plans in stopping the Argentina captain as he said (via Miami Herald):

"It’s hard. You’re talking about the best player in the world. It’s going to be a team effort. You can’t really stop him (Messi), but hopefully, we’ll be able to kind of slow him down and throw him off his game a little bit."

Curtin added;

"Hopefully he will have a quiet night. … Hopefully we can play well and turn some Messi fans into Union fans."

Messi and co. are currently leading their Leagues Cup clash by a scoreline of 4-1. While Inter Miami were struggling before Messi's arrival, the David Beckham co-owned side could very soon be competing in a cup final.