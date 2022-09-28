"Train hard and stay on your toes" - Jaap Stam explains how out-of-form Manchester United star can win his place back

Dutch legend Jaap Stam has offered some advice to Manchester United captain Harry Maguire regarding how he can win his place back in the starting lineup. Since new manager Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford, the Red Devils' captain has managed just three starts.

Maguire was a big reason why they lost 4-0 to Brentford, following a 2-1 loss to Brighton at the start of the season.

Since then, ten Hag has started games with the captain on the bench. Maguire has had just one full UEFA Europa League match for Manchester United against Real Sociedad, where they suffered yet another loss.

With the center-back slots in the United defense now taken up by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, it is looking unlikely that Maguire will start many games this season.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK Luke Shaw believes Harry Maguire has suffered more abuse than anyone he has come across in football and wants England fans to accept the fact his Manchester United team-mate remains a key England player. Luke Shaw believes Harry Maguire has suffered more abuse than anyone he has come across in football and wants England fans to accept the fact his Manchester United team-mate remains a key England player. https://t.co/mH4nzHTbkx

Stam said there's a way for Maguire to make a comeback. Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the Dutch legend advised Maguire to perform brilliantly with any chance he gets as the season progresses:

“They are [Martinez and Varane] doing well, they’ve got a very good partnership, it’s promising. I've seen them play. I’ve seen Martinez in Holland and Varane in Madrid, so hopefully he can stay fit for the whole season.

"With Martinez, he’s had a very good couple of games, although you need to do that across a full season. You need to play steady for 60 games. If you achieve that, then we can judge him, instead of playing for five games. He is a quality player."

Stam continued:

"When he [Maguire] gets his minutes, because you’re going to have injuries and suspensions, he needs to use that opportunity to step in and show himself. The other two are doing well and that’s how it goes in football. You need to train hard and stay on your toes.

"If you’re not ready to step in, somebody else will play. That’s how you raise the bar and the level of football."

Neymar PR 🇧🇷 @bagofnuts_ Since mid April this year, Harry Maguire has started 10 games across various competitions for England & Manchester United and has won none. (0W 3D 7L) Since mid April this year, Harry Maguire has started 10 games across various competitions for England & Manchester United and has won none. (0W 3D 7L) 😬 https://t.co/2Tg3tRhMMe

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez impress for Manchester United

While Harry Maguire has not started a Premier League match since his poor performances against Brighton and Brentford, his fellow center-backs have flourished.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have showcased an impressive partnership in the backline, which has seen them guide Manchester United to a four-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Just as impressively, the duo have only conceded two goals in the period they faced Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far