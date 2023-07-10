"Training 3 times a day for three weeks" - Journalist claims Manchester United star wants to stay at the club and fight for his place

Fabrizio Romano reported on the daily updates page, Live Here We Go, that Manchester United's Harry Maguire wishes to fight for his place in the team. The transfer expert claims that Maguire has been training for three weeks with Portugal legend Ricardo Carvalho.

However, the report also claims that the centre-back is due a conversation with Erik ten Hag to discuss his future at the club. Speaking to the Times, the Red Devils boss said:

"No-one would be happy with this situation, He is not as well. He trains always on best levels, so with 100% effort. So he handles that situation well and he's in that manner and in his captaincy he's important for the squad."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Harry Maguire has been training three times a day for three weeks. He has been spending time training one on one with Ricardo Carvalho.



Harry wants to fight for his place and not give up. @liveherewego Harry Maguire has been training three times a day for three weeks. He has been spending time training one on one with Ricardo Carvalho.Harry wants to fight for his place and not give up. @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Harry Maguire has been training three times a day for three weeks. He has been spending time training one on one with Ricardo Carvalho. Harry wants to fight for his place and not give up. @FabrizioRomano, @liveherewego 🔴 https://t.co/55Shk3w3ZO

Mirror claims that the former Leicester City defender is linked with a move away to West Ham United. The Hammers' boss David Moyes is eyeing a transfer for the 30-year-old, who will reportedly take a lot of persuading to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order as far as Manchester United's centre-backs are concerned. He made 31 appearances for the Red Devils last season. However, a considerable number of appearances came in cup competitions or as substitute appearances.

He started just eight Premier League games for the Manchester-based club. Overall, the central defender has 175 appearances for Manchester United, scoring seven goals across all competitions. United signed him for £78.3 million in the summer of 2019.

Fabrizio Romano claims Fred could leave Old Trafford this summer

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday (July 09) that Manchester United midfielder Fred could be on his way out of Old Trafford. The player has reportedly contracted new agents, the same group as that of fellow Brazil international Gabriel Jesus.

Romano has clarified that Premier League club Fulham will indeed make a bid for the midfielder amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. However, the importance of the role Fred will play in his new club is paramount to his decision.

Fred joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for €59 million, according to Transfermarkt. Since joining the club, he has made 213 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions. The 30-year-old also managed to win the Carabao Cup last season with the Premier League outfit.

However, since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Fred's role has reduced at the club. Like Maguire, majority of his appearances came in club competitions or as an impact sub. He has fallen down the pecking order behind Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. With Mason Mount now also in the squad, it is likely to get tougher for Fred to get more game time.

Poll : 0 votes