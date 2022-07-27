"Transfer fee around £8m" - Journalist confirms 31-year-old Arsenal man will complete move to Premier League club 

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has reached an agreement in principle to join Fulham.

The newly-promoted side will pay a transfer fee around £8 million to Arsenal. The German will undergo medical tests soon, although the extent of the deal is still unknown.

Leno joined the Gunners from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and was their first-choice goalkeeper for three years. However, Aaron Ramsdale's arrival from Sheffield United last season pushed him behind in the pecking order.

The 30-year-old made only four Premier League appearances in the 2021-22 season for Arsenal. American 'keeper Matt Turner's arrival this summer from New England Revolution was surely the death knell for him.

A summer exit looked likely as he sought regular football. With the World Cup coming up, Leno will look to get back into the German side by playing regular football.

Meanwhile, Fulham have returned to the top-flight after just a year in the Championship. They have been preparing for the same with Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira signings.

Leno's addition is another step in the right direction for them and the negotiations are now in the final stages.

The Cottagers had been linked with him for weeks, even having a verbal agreement in place, and the transfer is now close to completing.

Leno will be aiming to become their first-choice in goal, although he's certain to face competition from Slovakian custodian Marek Rodak.

He was in goal for 33 games for them last season, turning in some good performances which played a crucial role in gaining promotion.

Fulham will play their final pre-season game of the summer against Villarreal on Sunday and Leno will hope to be available for that.

Fulham doing their best to stay up as Arsenal man set to join their summer signings list

Once Leno's transfer from Arsenal is complete, Fulham will have completed four transfers this summer. They have also bought Palhinha, Pereira, and Manor Solomon, who joined on loan.

The Cottagers haven't played in back-to-back top-flight seasons since a run of 13 years in the league between 2001 and 2014.

The upcoming campaign will be their third in the top division in the last five years and staying afloat is their biggest objective.

On paper, the side has made promising acquisitions, and it will be interesting to see if it will translate into results on the field.

Fulham famously spent £100 million ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season, only to get relegated at the end of it once again, while conceding 81 goals.

The London side will serve a baptism of fire on the opening day as they face mighty Liverpool at Craven Cottage on August 6.

