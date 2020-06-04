Transfer battle imminent as Barcelona, Real Madrid and several EPL clubs vie for Kai Havertz

One of Germany's biggest talents might be on his way to the EPL

EPL clubs, La Liga giants to fight it out for prodigious talent Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen celebrates after scoring FSV Mainz 05

EPL clubs and La Liga giants seemed to be involved in an intriguing transfer saga that is developing in Germany. Kai Havertz, perhaps the best young player in Germany right now, has been in spectacular form this season. And it seems that some of the biggest names in club football, including EPL, and La Liga clubs, have now turned their attention towards him.

As per reputed journalist Christian Falk, Havertz's performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in the EPL, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich have also conducted talks with Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz has been one of the best performers for Leverkusen this season. He has played as attacking midfielder, winger, and recently as a striker. The 20-year old has scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists in 39 appearances for the club so far. It is no wonder that big EPL clubs and the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown interest in him. Bayern Munich are also reported to be highly interested as well.

Kai Havertz

A move to the EPL on the cards?

Manchester United have apparently joined the queue for Havertz's signature, having conducted talks with Bayer. Other EPL clubs that have shown concrete interest include Chelsea and Liverpool.

A move to Manchester United makes little sense, though. With Bruno Fernandes' arrival, as well as persistent links to Jack Grealish, one wonders where would Havertz play in that midfield. If Paul Pogba stays, then it does not make sense to go after Havertz, especially for the money Leverkusen would demand.

Advertisement

Chelsea, too have a similar problem. Mason Mount is highly regarded by Frank Lampard. Hakim Ziyech is on his way to EPL to play at Stamford Bridge. With a fit Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, one wonders where Havertz would function.

The third EPL club linked, Liverpool, have perhaps a better chance of signing him. But even then, it seems that their focus is now on Timo Werner. And with Takumi Minamino in their ranks as well, Havertz would have a tough job breaking into that starting XI.

As far as the La Liga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona are concerned, the same question arises. Where will he play? Who will he replace? At Real Madrid, they have found it hard to move on Isco to another club. Even though Marco Asensio has not featured this season due to an injury, once he comes back, he would take the attacking midfielders position. On the wings, they currently have Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Barcelona, simply, do not have the funds right now. Lautaro Martinez is their focus, and other than that, it seems that more impetus will be placed on player sales.

The only other club left is Bayern Munich. With their penchance for buying young Bundesliga talent, this should not be shrugged off. However, initial reports claim that both Havertz and Bayern are not sure about each other. Bayern are also not willing to pay the €100 million plus figure that Leverkusen are apparently demanding.

Peter Bosz

Rather than moving to the EPL, or to Spain, the best thing for Havertz right now would be to stay at Leverkusen for another season. Peter Bosz's style of play is highly suited and tailored for him. One more year of development would do him a world of good. Leverkusen are fully aware that they will not be able to keep him for an elongated period of time. However, the timing of the move is really important.