Travis Scott takes cheeky shot at Lionel Messi in new song with Drake

Travis Scott's much-awaited album Utopia has finally hit the global music market, and he appears to have taken a sly dig at Lionel Messi in a song with Drake.

With its 19 tracks and one hour and thirteen minutes of rap brilliance, the album has gone viral. It also boasts an impressive lineup of collaborations, including names like Drake, Beyonce, Future, and the Weeknd.

Among the standout tracks is 'Meltdown,' which features the renowned Canadian rapper Drake. In this song, Scott takes a playful jab at two sports icons, referencing Lionel Messi and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (via AS):

"Your boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady."

His lyrics have arguably shed some light on Lionel Messi's impact in the MLS. With the legend joining Inter Miami, football has garnered significant attention, drawing famous faces like Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, and LeBron James. These celebrities, and many more, have shown up to witness the Argentine playmaker's skills up close at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Despite the excitement surrounding the album, Travis Scott's plan for an ambitious concert at the pyramids in Egypt was canceled. Nevertheless, the initial reactions from his fans have been overwhelmingly positive.

Lionel Messi's deal with MLS and Apple showing positive signs early

Apple is reaping the benefits of Lionel Messi's addition to Inter Miami. This is evident from their recent announcement (via MARCA) of 1 million new MLS season pass subscriptions through Apple TV+.

The company's investment of $2.5 billion secured the rights to broadcast Major League Soccer matches for the next decade. Their subscription packages range from $12.99 per month to $39.00 per season, resulting in a minimum revenue of $13 million, assuming fans opted for the monthly plan.

For those solely interested in watching MLS games without an existing Apple TV+ subscription, the prices are slightly higher. It varies from $14.99 per month to $49.00 for the full season.

Messi's arrival in June had an immediate impact, with over 300,000 new subscribers joining Apple TV+ shortly after the signing. According to reports from The Athletic, both MLS and Apple have offered Messi a share of the revenue generated from subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass.

As Messi continues to impress on the field, his presence in the MLS has become a game-changer, not only for Inter Miami but also for major corporations like Apple. Both organizations have quickly recognized the enormous commercial appeal by aligning themselves with such a renowned athlete, with Messi set to be in front of their marketing campaigns.