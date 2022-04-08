"Treat this like a cup tie and throw everything at it" - Mark Lawrenson delivers his prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

Five-time English top-flight winner Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester United and Everton will play out a draw when they meet this weekend. The Red Devils travel to Goodison Park for a Premier League encounter on Saturday (9 April).

Both teams enter this game after enduring unfavorable results in their previous matches. Seventh-placed United drew 1-1 against Leicester City at home and have it all to do if they are to finish in the top four this season. Meanwhile, the Toffees are on the verge of falling into the relegation zone after a 3-2 away defeat against Burnley.

Both will be in search of a victory and will aim to add to the other's misery. However, former Liverpool defender Lawrenson believes the fixture will end in a 1-1 draw. Here's what he wrote in his column for the BBC:

"United are the better team, but Everton have to treat this like a cup tie and throw everything at it. Trying to keep 11 men on the pitch would be handy, because a lack of discipline has been another of the Toffees' recent problems, but they will have to be feisty to get anything from the game."

The Toffees, who are 17th in the Premier League, have notably ended two of their last three league matches with 10 men.

Lawrenson went on to add that Frank Lampard's men are putting in their all to get positive results but are lacking quality in important areas of the pitch. He stated:

"I watched Everton in their defeat against Burnley on Wednesday and there is nothing wrong with their effort and attitude. They work extremely hard and you can see what it means to them. Unfortunately for the Toffees, they are lacking quality when it matters - at both ends."

The 64-year-old also wrote:

"You can't just blame their problems on their defence, although they are obviously struggling massively there. They had chances to score more goals when they were 2-1 up against Burnley, but they didn't take them and paid the price."

Lawrenson, however, noted that the Toffees will fancy their chances against an inconsistent United side. He wrote:

"There is still hope for Everton, though. Their home form means they will be more confident at Goodison and Manchester United are still horribly inconsistent. Everton fans know relegation is a really serious prospect and I think they will raise the roof."

Manchester United search for consistency while Everton hope for upturn in fortunes at home

Everton are seriously toying with a first-ever relegation from the Premier League. Their only chance of staying up is to take as many points as possible from their home fixtures. Five of their last nine matches this term are at Goodison Park.

Manchester United, meanwhile, face an uphill task if they are to make the top-four. They still have to visit Anfield, Selhurst Park and the Emirates in addition to playing Chelsea at home. The Red Devils desperately need to find consistency in their style and results if they are to end the season on a high.

It is worth noting that the previous meeting between Everton and Manchester United ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier this season.

