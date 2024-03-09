"Treats the ball like a missile and can't run", "Most washed player I've ever seen" - Manchester United fans rip into star despite 2-0 Everton win

Manchester United fans lambasted Casemiro, even though the Red Devils defeated Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9.

Throughout the match, much focus shifted to Casemiro, who struggled early on due to pressure from Everton's players. At times, he found it difficult to preserve defense and stability in defensive midfield.

Despite these issues, Casemiro was still able to launch four passes into the final third and make four blocks. His performance was not perfect though, as he mishandled 17 passes and only finished 76% of them. His overall poor showing and sub-par passing were a symptom of a deeper issue at Manchester United, as the squad could only provide a disorganized performance.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho stood out among the criticisms as one of the better players with his direct, aggressive attacking, as he won two penalties. The Red Devils eventually prevailed, as Bruno Fernandes (12') and Marcus Rashford (36') were clinical in converting the penalties.

Casemiro was the target of fans' complaints, who voiced their displeasure on social media. Some fans expressed scathing opinions about his performance in general, with one writing on X:

"Man treats the ball like a missile and can't run"

Another added:

"He's actually the most washed player I've ever seen I swear"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Erik ten Hag optimistic after Manchester United beat Everton 2-0

Following Manchester United's victory over Everton, Erik ten Hag feels optimistic about the team's prospects of making it into the UEFA Champions League next season.

The win was important, even if they didn't play their best. They now sit three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth. Spurs have played two more games than Manchester United while Villa have played one more.

Since the top four teams automatically advance to the competition the following season, qualifying for the Champions League is essential. After the game, Ten Hag explained to TNT Sports (via GOAL):

"It was important. We had to put this right and keep the pressure on the teams above us. There are many games to play. Now we are back. We will keep pressure on them and see what happens."

It was a hard battle against the Toffees, who had 23 shots at goal but only six on target. This number means Manchester United's defense has let up 20 or more shots in five of their past six Premier League games. It was evident that they were under a lot of pressure, but the Red Devils prevailed eventually.