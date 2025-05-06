Trent Alexander-Arnold banned from popular nightclub after announcing decision to leave Liverpool ahead of Real Madrid switch

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been banned from popular Liverpool nightclub Popworld ahead of his impending move to Real Madrid, GOAL reports. The English full-back announced on Monday that he will leave Anfield at the end of this season.
Alexander-Arnold is in the final months of his contract with the Reds, and their efforts to tie him down to a new deal have been unsuccessful. The Merseyside club, interestingly, have managed to renew Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contracts in recent weeks.
Both players' contracts were due to expire this summer, but they have now decided to continue their association with Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold, however, has decided to move on in search of a fresh challenge.
The Englishman has been linked with a Bosman move to Real Madrid for months. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that the player has agreed on a five-year deal with the LaLiga giants.
Los Blancos have supposedly identified him as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is already on the wrong side of 30. Alexander-Arnold's announcement that he will leave the Reds, however, has received tremendous backlash from fans.
Now, Popworld have joined the party, announcing via their social media account that the player is barred from the club. They wrote:
"Barred @TrentAA"
The Englishman has registered 23 goals and 92 assists from 352 games for Liverpool to date. He is expected to formally announce his move to Real Madrid soon.
Did Trent Alexander-Arnold reject a massive offer from Liverpool to join Real Madrid?
Liverpool offered Trent Alexander-Arnold a massive pay package to stay at Anfield beyond this summer, according to The Athletic. The report adds that the player turned them down as he had his heart set on a move to Spain, most likely Real Madrid.
The Englishman rose through the ranks at the Reds and is one of their most successful graduates. He has won eight trophies with the Merseyside club, including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.
Liverpool, as such, were keen to tie him down to a new deal and were locked in negotiations for a while. However, the player's representatives already informed the club in March that he would leave this summer.
Nevertheless, the Reds attempted to force a change of heart, even offering to make him the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League. However, it turned out to be too late, as the Englishman already had his heart set on joining Real Madrid.