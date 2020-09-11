Trent Alexander-Arnold hints at position change at Liverpool

PFA Young Player of the Year Trent Alexander-Arnold has hinted in an interview with Sky Sports that he might move into midfield next season, as he looks to improve his attacking output.

The Liverpool full-back scored four goals and contributed 13 assists in the Premier League last season, having broken his own assists record in the process.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the youngster indicated that he would continue to find ways to improve his game and do his best to help the Reds retain their domestic crown.

"Towards the second half of last season, or even the final quarter after everything that happened, I found it a little bit tougher to find the space and have that freedom."

"I found myself getting man-marked a few more times in games, which I wasn't used to. When you pose a threat to the opposition, they look at it and try and stop it from happening."

🗣"Hopefully we can try and go for that again!"



Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on missing out on the points record pic.twitter.com/9p32DAcUGW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold might occupy a midfield position for Liverpool this season

Liverpool's success over the past two seasons have been contributed heavily by the two full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Both defenders like to overlap the wide players and provide crosses for the forwards and midfielders to attack.

Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool

However, teams have been alert to the possibility recently and have restricted the crosses into the box - like Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. Alexander-Arnold's ability on the ball, his shot power, and intelligence to find space are all qualities which could transfer well into a midfield position.

Advertisement

The young Scouser emphasised Liverpool's need to evolve and better the lofty standards they've set for themselves, with the 2020-21 Premier League season set to kick off tomorrow.

"In my mind, if that's (people man-marking him) happened to me it means that I'm doing something right. I can only try and keep doing that. Every season you've got to adapt and change your ways because everyone is improving."

"You can't stay the same, you've got to keep improving. For me personally and for the team, we have to adapt to the new situation and adapt quickly."

Liverpool start the season against the newly promoted Leeds United, managed by legendary manager Marcelo Bielsa. The Reds finished the 2019-20 season 18 points ahead of closest rivals Manchester City and will start as favourites for the Premier League crown this season.

🗣"We have a target on our backs"



Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on rival teams having momentum when they play them this season pic.twitter.com/AErzxBefiH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2020

Jurgen Klopp will be chasing the 20th league crown for the Merseyside club to equal Manchester United for the most top-flight titles.

Also Read: Liverpool vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21