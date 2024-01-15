Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho react as Jude Bellingham wins his first trophy at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho have reacted to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's recent social media post where the Englishman can be seen holding the Spanish Super Cup trophy.

After defeating Atletico Madrid (5-3) in the semifinals, Los Blancos locked horns with their arch-rivals Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 14.

Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior handed a seventh-minute lead to Real Madrid before doubling his side's advantage three minutes later. Barca striker Robert Lewandowski then scored in the 33rd minute to reduce the arrears.

However, Vinicius completed his hat-trick with a penalty (39') in the first half to restore Real Madrid's two-goal advantage. Rodrygo rounded off the scoring in the 64th minute to make it 4-1 as Los Blancos comfortably defeated Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup title.

After the match, Bellingham took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of his first trophy with the La Liga Giants.

"First trophy with the greatest club in the world! HALA MADRID!” he captioned the post.

As soon as the picture was uploaded on Instagram, Bellingham's Real Madrid teammates such as Antonio Rudiger, Brahim Diaz, and Federico Valverde reacted to the post.

His England teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jadon Sancho also reacted to the post.

Comments on Jude Bellingham's Instagram post

Bellingham maintained a passing accuracy of 93 percent against Barcelona while also completing two dribbles and making four recoveries. Moreover, he also assisted Vinicius' first goal of the night.

Fabrizio Romano provides update about Real Madrid's top transfer target

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of a potential move for Napoli forward Victor Osimhen to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

It was earlier stated in a few reports that the Los Blancos board is monitoring a move for the Nigerian forward as it thinks he's a better fit for the side than their long-term target Kylian Mbappe. However, the move won't be taking place in the ongoing transfer window.

"There’s absolutely nothing new on Victor Osimhen, including a move to Real Madrid instead of Mbappé," Romano said (via CaughtOffside).

“As I said many times before, nothing is happening for Osimhen in January so it’s one that we will see what happens in the summer. Nothing concrete and nothing serious now," he added.

Osimhen recently signed a new contract with Napoli which will keep him at the club until the summer of. As a result, his release clause is reportedly to be around €130 million.

Other than Real Madrid, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in signing the Nigerian star.