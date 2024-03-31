Trent Alexander-Arnold provides injury return timeline ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Brighton

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared a positive injury update ahead of his team's Premier League encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (March 31).

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has been sidelined for the Reds since aggravating his knee ligament issue in a 3-1 victory over Burnley on February 10. He was initially out of action for three weeks due to the same injury, sustained in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal in January.

Prior to Liverpool's home clash against Roberto De Zerbi's side, Alexander-Arnold was queried to shed light on his injury return timeline. He responded to Sky Sports (h/t Echo):

"It's going well now, finally in the final stages and just excited to get back out there. It's hard watching and not being a part of it, it's one of the longest [injuries] of my career so far. It gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform."

Claiming that he might return in two weeks, Alexander-Arnold said:

"I think a couple of weeks, if everything keeps going well and there's no setbacks. [I've] got to keep working hard, I'm not going to get back into the team – it's not what I'm expecting – but it's exciting. I want to get out there, help the lads and be in a title race."

Alexander-Arnold, who has allegedly emerged as a Real Madrid target of late, has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this campaign. He has found the back of the net twice and laid out 10 assists, four in the Premier League, for his team so far.

In Alexander-Arnold's absence, Reds academy graduate Conor Bradley has shone this campaign. The Northern Irishman has recorded one goal and six assists in 18 overall matches, including 13 starts, so far.

Liverpool star showers praise on Brighton

Queried to share his thoughts on the Reds' upcoming opponents Brighton & Hove Albion, Trent Alexander-Arnold replied to Sky Sports:

"I think they buy into the gameplan, they know what they're doing – they're well-drilled and execute it. They're confident in what they do, they don't care where they are or who they're playing against. They'll play the way they're told to play."

Brighton, who head into the clash against Liverpool in eighth place, boast a stellar record against Jurgen Klopp's outfit. They have lost just once and won three times in their last eight meetings against the Reds.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings. They will be hoping to defeat Brighton to put pressure on Arsenal and Manchester City.