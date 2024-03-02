Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts on social media as Darwin Nunez scores a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold recently took to social media and reacted to Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time winner against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side locked horns against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on March 2 (Saturday). The Reds started the game with a relatively less experienced squad, as the likes of Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were on the bench.

The Anfield outfit dominated the forest on the possession. However, they faced various problems against the hosts' defence in the final third. Darwin Nunez, who was substituted in the game in the place of Andrew Robertson in the 60th minute, guided the Reds towards a 1-0 victory.

The Uruguayan forward scored in the 90+9th minute with the help of an assist from Alexis Mac Allister. After Nunez scored the goal, Liverpool's vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of his television, where the Reds can be seen celebrating the winning goal.

"NUNEZ", he wrote, adding a bunch of salutes and star eyes emojis.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram story

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined due to a knee issue, which flared during Liverpool's match against Burnley in February, last month. However, he's expected to make his comeback to the football ground soon.

Liverpool forward talks about the things that shocked him at Anfield

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo has stated that his time at Liverpool has been filled with surprises and special experiences. Gakpo also revealed how has been stunned by the Reds' fanbase.

Cody Gakpo joined Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, after he gave a laudable performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 24-year-old has been in Anfield for more than a year.

Talking about his initial experience at the Merseyside club, the Dutchman revealed that everything has been amazing. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I didn’t know it was that special. You know it’s a big club with a special history and really special fans but to really experience that is way more special than you can ever think of."

This season, Gakpo has made 38 appearances for the Reds, bagging 11 goals and five assists across all competitions. He was also a part of the Reds' starting XI against Nottingham Forest.

However, the Dutch forward failed to have a good day at work as he didn't have any shots on target against Forest on Saturday.

