Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts on social media after starring for Liverpool in 3-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford and dominated Manchester United, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory on Sunday, September 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who continued his fine start to the season, shared a message on social media following his team’s crucial victory.

Although the Red Devils started the game on the front foot, Liverpool took control after the first quarter. Alexander-Arnold found the back of the net early in the game, but his goal was disallowed after intervention by VAR.

Luis Diaz eventually broke the deadlock in the 35th minute and then doubled Liverpool’s lead before halftime (42'). Arne Slot’s men remained cool and composed in the second half, with Mohamed Salah capitalizing on a mistake to make it three goals to nil (56').

Alexander-Arnold was ultimately substituted in the 76th minute, replaced by Conor Bradley. He responded with two pictures that appeared to taunt United fans.

After the match, he seemed to highlight Liverpool’s convincing win in front of the Old Trafford crowd, who would certainly have been unhappy with the performance against their bitter rivals.

The Reds are currently second in the table and are one of only two teams to have started the season with a perfect record. Additionally, they are the only team so far that have not conceded a goal, which is undoubtedly a sign that Arne Slot’s approach is working.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have suffered back-to-back defeats and, with just three points to their name, sit 14th in the table. The international break will give Erik ten Hag a chance to regroup, after which they will face Southampton on their travels (September 14).

Arne Slot explains how Liverpool defeated Manchester United

Liverpool looked ready for the game right from the first minute and capitalized on every mistake United made. Although both teams had three shots on target, Liverpool appeared to make the right decisions most of the time. In contrast, Ten Hag’s men seemed to lose momentum after the first 20 minutes.

When asked about his tactical approach to overcoming United, Slot explained the difference in United’s shape without the ball from last season to this season and how his team aimed to exploit it.

"Last season, there were man marking on the midfield, and they had a press with the seven and 11 (the wingers). So with the striker, and one of the wingers jumped with him.," Slot said to Sky Sports.

“This season, they are more with a 9 and 10 press, so they’re more in a 442. So that’s different, of course. I see them, in my opinion, working harder if the ball is being played through them, so they run more. That’s at least what I saw in their first games," he added.

The wide players, Salah and Diaz, were certainly the ones causing all sorts of problems for the Red Devils. Slot revealed that the plan was to isolate them against the full-backs, which allowed Liverpool to exploit United’s weaknesses effectively.

Their style is also - this is maybe last season, I don’t remember that well - but their full-backs, nine out of 10 times, are really high, and then Casemiro comes in between. So, if you pick up the ball and you can keep Diaz and Mo Salah high, then you’re constantly in a one-on-one situation," Slot said (via Mirror).

Following the international break, the Reds will face Nottingham Forest at Anfield (September 14) before a huge test against AC Milan awaits in their opening game of the Champions League (September 17).

