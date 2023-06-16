"Trent is generational", "Southgate is cooking" - Twitter reacts as England ease past Malta in EURO 2024 qualifier

Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet as England defeated Malta 4-0 in their recently concluded UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier. Fans on Twitter reacted while watching the action unfold.

An own goal gave Gareth Southgate's team the lead in the eighth minute of the match before Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 in the 28th minute. Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored England's third from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

Callum Wilson scored the fourth goal of the match in the 83rd minute from the spot to complete a comprehensive win for the Three Lions.

Alexander-Arnold, who normally operates as a right-back, started the game in midfield and wore the number 10 jersey. He put on an impressive display of passing from midfield. Fans on Twitter reacted, with one of them writing:

"Trent is generational, best passer itw."

Another fan hailed Southgate, writing:

"Trent in midfield. Southgate is cooking."

The Three Lions will return to action on June 19 as they take on North Macedonia next. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after England's 4-0 win against Malta:

FUTARI⚽️ @futarii1 Trent is generationl, best passer itw Trent is generationl, best passer itw 💫 https://t.co/c5QNJSBsKv

macca @macagaming_ @England just what England needs!! @TrentAA Keep trent in midfield he's firejust what England needs!! @England @TrentAA Keep trent in midfield he's fire 🔥 just what England needs!!

Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance during Malta vs. England by the numbers

Trent Alexander-Arnold played the whole 90 minutes for England against Malta. He started alongside West Ham's Declan Rice and club teammate Jordan Henderson in the midfield and orchestrated the show.

Alexander-Arnold completed 56 passes during the Malta game. He made three key passes and successfully played three long balls. Alexander-Arnold also completed five dribbles and won seven ground duels.

Towards the end of the 2022-23 season, Alexander-Arnold began inverting into midfield from his right-back position when the team were in possession. The 24-year-old has often been criticised for a lack of defensive discipline, but his new role can relieve some of that pressure. Playing in midfield for England, Alexander-Arnold was able to showcase his incredible passing range.

Given the Trent-in-midfield experiment's success against Malta, it will be interesting to see if Gareth Southgate is willing to repeat the tactic against stronger international opponents.

