"Tribute to a boy who became a man in Lisbon" - Cristiano Ronaldo set to receive Medal of Honor from City of Lisbon for his contributions

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be awarded the Medal of Honor of the City by the Lisbon Chamber. The Mayor, Carlos Moedas, praised the Al Nassr star and said that the player brought hope to many young kids by making them dream big.

A secret ballot vote took place last month, and it was decided that Ronaldo would be awared the medal this month. The 38-year-old has helped the national team for nearly two decades and has helped them win the EUROs and UEFA Nations League.

Record has now quoted the Mayor announcing the decision:

"This is a tribute to a boy who became a man in Lisbon and who, in addition to his identity of the place where he was born, became a great Lisboner, in the sense of the passion he has for the city."

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has been trying to bring the footballer back to Sporting Lisbon and tried her best last summer. She said on a podcast via ESPN:

"Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!"

She went on to add that Tabata, who wears #1 at Sporting Lisbon, should be ready to hand over the jersey to her son when the time comes.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr wants to play for Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has said that the footballer's son is interested in playing for Sporting Lisbon. She added that it's her dream to see the father-son duo playing for her favourite club in the future. She said on the same podcast via ESPN:

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo. At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher. He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting'. Now he's starting out at Manchester (United). Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular."

Ronaldo is now at Al Nassr and could return to Sporting Lisbon when his contract at the Saudi Arabian side runs out.

Poll : 0 votes