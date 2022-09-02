“Trolling needs to stop now”, “About time the guy gets some respect” – Manchester United fans thrilled after ‘colossal’ performance from midfielder in 1-0 win over Leicester

Manchester United fans have heaped praise on Scott McTominay for his performance against Leicester City on Thursday (September 1).

Jadon Sancho's strike midway through the first half gifted United a third Premier League consecutive victory as they held on for a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils faced a poor Leicester side who are rooted to the bottom of the league table. Erik ten Hag's side appeared defensively solid to keep the hosts at bay.

Manchester United started the season in dismal fashion following poor defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, they have since kept two clean sheets and their defense appears committed and organized at the back.

McTominay must have feared the worst following the arrival of legendary defensive midfielder Casemiro at Old Trafford. The Scotland international, though, has impressed in recent weeks. McTominay played the full 90 minutes against the Foxes and put on an outstanding display in front of the back four.

Casemiro has no doubt arrived at Old Trafford to be a regular starter for the club but McTominay appears to be willing to fight for his place in Ten Hag's team.

Following the team's victory over Brendan Rodgers' men, Manchester United supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the often-maligned McTominay. Here are some of the reactions:

Arka @utd_arka Leicester:

34 passes

3/4 long balls

2/2 tackles won

1 clearances

1 interception

8 recoveries

5 ground duels won

3/4 aerials won

1 chance created

2 successful dribbles (🥇)



Behemothic Scott McTominayLeicester:34 passes3/4 long balls2/2 tackles won1 clearances1 interception8 recoveries5 ground duels won3/4 aerials won1 chance created2 successful dribbles (🥇)Behemothic Scott McTominay 🆚 Leicester: 34 passes3/4 long balls2/2 tackles won1 clearances 1 interception8 recoveries 5 ground duels won3/4 aerials won1 chance created2 successful dribbles (🥇)Behemothic 🐂 https://t.co/kqre0gG9XW

Trey @UTDTrey I'm even enjoying watching Mctominay, Ten Hag is working miracles with these players I'm even enjoying watching Mctominay, Ten Hag is working miracles with these players

RedDevil @RedDevilMUFC90 Love the McTominay acknowledgment that I am seeing. About time the guy gets some respect. Will always have a soft spot for academy players given that they are living their dreams, but knowing how disrespected he is among fans & media, it’s lovely to see him do well. More to come! Love the McTominay acknowledgment that I am seeing. About time the guy gets some respect. Will always have a soft spot for academy players given that they are living their dreams, but knowing how disrespected he is among fans & media, it’s lovely to see him do well. More to come! https://t.co/Bk1y5iwdzi

Jack @_McSauce_ McTominay has been fucking incredible. His tackling, interceptions, dribbling ect has been class. Such a good performance so far McTominay has been fucking incredible. His tackling, interceptions, dribbling ect has been class. Such a good performance so far

KWASI GAZY @Kwasigazy We signed Casemiro and Mctominay is playing like prime Busquets eiii We signed Casemiro and Mctominay is playing like prime Busquets eiii

YjR @YjReviews Mctominay trolling needs to stop now. Mctominay trolling needs to stop now.

Nse🤍👱🏾 @_nseobong For all the stick he gets about his passing, Scott Mctominay was absolutely my man of the match. Don’t think he put a foot wrong in the midfield today. For all the stick he gets about his passing, Scott Mctominay was absolutely my man of the match. Don’t think he put a foot wrong in the midfield today.

Jack @_McSauce_ McTominay was my man of the match today. He was colossal in midfield. Winning every tackle, making interceptions, closing the Leicester players down, had good dribbling and good passing. He’s been incredible for these past 3 games and is getting better with each performance McTominay was my man of the match today. He was colossal in midfield. Winning every tackle, making interceptions, closing the Leicester players down, had good dribbling and good passing. He’s been incredible for these past 3 games and is getting better with each performance

Scott McTominay claims everyone at Manchester United are fighting for each other

Ten Hag's side certainly appear to be heading in the right direction following their abysmal start to the campaign. Defenders are putting bodies on the line and there is clearly more cohesion in the squad when they do not have the ball.

Following the victory over Southampton, McTominay was full of praise for his Manchester United teammates and their efforts. He told the club's official website:

"So far, we're getting that reaction from the boys. Everyone's fighting and digging in for each other. And sometimes that's what you've got to do, you've to win ugly."

The imposing midfielder added:

"It takes a lot to come back from that (Brentford loss) as a team and fight, and we just can't let that dip now. (The wins) are pleasing (but) we're not getting carried away. We need to make sure that the fire we had for Liverpool and this game is still there, it can't go out against Leicester or Arsenal."

Speaking about Casemiro's arrival at Old Trafford, McTominay stated:

"To learn off somebody like him who has won pretty much everything in the game is amazing. His mentality, the way he's so firm with everything that he does, an amazing footballer who can help us so much and be one of our main players."

Leo @crunchpick I decided to run it myself.



Scott McTominay vs Leicester🧨. I decided to run it myself.Scott McTominay vs Leicester🧨. https://t.co/XpkclIoDXd

