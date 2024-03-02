Troy Deeney makes score prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has made his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2).

The Reds are coming off a rousing 3-0 midweek FA Cup fifth round home win over Southampton, having beat Chelsea 1-0 in extra time in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side, leading the Premier League after 26 games, are just a point ahead of four-peat-chasing Manchester City, who take on Manchester United at home a day later.

Meanwhile, Forest are coming off a last-gasp 1-0 home loss to United in midweek in the FA Cup fifth round. The Tricky Trees are just four points above the drop zone with 12 games to go, having lost 4-2 at Aston Villa in their last league outing at the weekend.

Considering the contrasting fortunes of both clubs and with the Reds set to welcome back Mohamed Salah, Deeney has predicted a win for the Premier League leaders:

“Forest played Man United in the week and they weren’t great," he said on his TikTok page (via TBR).

"Liverpool are firing on all cylinders, they have the young kids scoring and some of the injuries coming back. I expect to see Mo Salah back, I will go with 2-1 to Liverpool in that game."

The Reds won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Anfield in October.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: A few tidbits

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

For all their pedigree in England and the continent, the Reds are yet to win a Premier League game at Nottingham Forest in six attempts, losing thrice at the City ground.

The only other stadiums where they haven't won a Premier League game at are Blackpool's Bloomfield Road (2011, lost) and Luton Town (2023, drew).

The Nottingham-Liverpool fixture in the top flight hasn't seen the away team winning in 13 attempts, with the host triumphing nine times and drawing on four occasions.

The Reds are also winless in 13 straight top-flight outings at the City Ground, losing six, with their last win (2-0) coming in 1984.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here