“True blessing to this world” – Fans salute ‘superb’ Argentina star for his brilliant display in FIFA World Cup quarter-final win over Netherlands 

Argentina fans are lauding heroic goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after his performance led to the side's incredible FIFA World Cup quarter-final victory over the Netherlands.

The two nations battled at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, 9 December.

It was a FIFA World Cup clash for the record books as Argentina marched to a remarkable penalty shootout victory.

La Albiceleste took the lead in the 35th minute through wing-back Nahuel Molina's strike after a fantastic assist from the iconic Lionel Messi.

The Argentina captain added to his side's lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

However, the Netherlands hit back in dramatic style courtesy of a Wout Weghorst double in the 83rd and 90+11th minute.

The game went to penalties, and Martinez became the hero of the piece.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper first denied Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk with a fantastic flying stop.

He then made an even more impressive save from a powerful effort from Steven Berghuis to send his side on their way to victory.

It finished 4-3 to Lionel Scaloni's side, and Martinez has earned praise.

The Netherlands hardly tested the 30-year-old shot-stopper throughout the game, but his two stops secured Scaloni's men a place in the semi-finals.

La Albiceleste will face Croatia in the next round on Tuesday, 13 December at the Lusail Stadium.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a phenomenal display from Martinez:

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Emiliano Martínez. You are A TRUE BLESSING TO THIS WORLD! Emiliano Martínez. You are A TRUE BLESSING TO THIS WORLD! 🇦🇷🔥 https://t.co/CUdd8HLvdr

Roy @TheRoyNextDoor Words won't do justice to the kind of heroics Emiliano Dibu Martinez just pulled off. Did it against Colombia in the Copa America KOs, does it now in the World Cup.



Gigantic ginormous balls of steel and all that. Words won't do justice to the kind of heroics Emiliano Dibu Martinez just pulled off. Did it against Colombia in the Copa America KOs, does it now in the World Cup.Gigantic ginormous balls of steel and all that.

Kojo Darko🇬🇭 @kojodarkoo Argentina and Messi fans, just like this tweet to show an appreciation to Emi Martinez. Argentina and Messi fans, just like this tweet to show an appreciation to Emi Martinez. https://t.co/c9ebwW3cac

Sayak Dipta Dey @sayakdd28 Emiliano Martinez, the man, the myth, the legend, the saviour. Emiliano Martinez, the man, the myth, the legend, the saviour. 🙏

Jack @JackWhitman_7 Emi Martinez is the best penalty saver in world football no doubt about it Emi Martinez is the best penalty saver in world football no doubt about it

Argentina's Messi admits that Croatia are a good team ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash

Messi is wary of Argentina's semi-final opponents.

Croatia secured a penalty shootout victory of their own by eliminating tournament favorites Brazil from the FIFA World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic's men managed a dramatic 1-1 draw in extra-time after Bruno Petkovic's 117th-minute effort had equalized Neymar's 105+1st-minute opener.

The game headed to penalties, and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was just as impressive as Martinez.

He denied Rodrygo before Marquinhos hit the post as Croatia secured a 4-2 win on penalties.

Messi was speaking after his side's remarkable victory over the Netherlands when he lauded Vatreni.

He said (via Argentina's official Twitter account):

"Croatia showed that they are a great team. At times they played on an equal footing with Brazil. It is a team that has been working with the same coach for a long time and they know each other very well."

Messi and co head into the semi-finals as favorites, with the iconic forward eyeing his FIFA World Cup glory for the first time.

