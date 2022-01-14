'Truly the best player in the PL right now', 'He bossed this game' - Fans heap praise on Arsenal star for performance against Liverpool

Arsenal fans took to Twitter after the Liverpool clash to heap praise on Bukayo Saka after the star put in a brilliant performance for Mikel Arteta's side. Although the England international couldn't get himself on the score sheet, his outstanding performance in their 0-0 draw made a lot of Gooners happy.

The Gunners entered the game as slight underdogs against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who have dominated most of their games this season. With several midfielders out of the team due to AFCON or injury, the club's fans were rightly worried after Granit Xhaka picked up an early red card.

However, they didn't have to worry for long as Arteta's side stepped up and forced Liverpool to a goalless draw. The Gunners were impressive and deserved credit for holding down Klopp's men at Anfield, but no one was more impressive than Bukayo Saka.

The 20-year-old played with energy down the right flank, giving the Reds' Andy Robertson a rather tough night out. He consistently drove his side forward with gusto, forcing Liverpool to remain cautious throughout much of the game. Gunners fans were excited about Saka's ability and potential. They showed their admiration for the youngster on Twitter:

maka @maka1687 Saka is the best player on the pitch Saka is the best player on the pitch

AM. @iangryarsene @eyetestfb So much courage - determination to make a difference by SOLELY being on the pitch. He's is truly generational. @eyetestfb So much courage - determination to make a difference by SOLELY being on the pitch. He's is truly generational.

chris mcdowell @chrismcdowell90 Saka has been absolutely brilliant tonight defending and attacking Saka has been absolutely brilliant tonight defending and attacking

NB @SuperArsenalFC Saka is different gravy, his performance deserves so much more Saka is different gravy, his performance deserves so much more

Gareth @Oo_2_B_A_GOONER #saka Saka is truly the best player in PL right now..... Maybe the world!! #coyg Saka is truly the best player in PL right now..... Maybe the world!! #coyg #saka

Arsenal set to pay for Dusan Vlahovic with four-year payment structure: Reports

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Coppa Italia

According to reports from the Independent, Arsenal are set to convince Fiorentina to let go of Dusan Vlahovic with a four-year payment structure.

Fiorentina are looking to hold out for as much of Vlahovic’s €75 million asking price as they can, but they may not compromise on the Gunners' reported payment plan. The Serbian star could now see a potential winter move to the Premier League club go through.

Vlahovic has been in red hot form for Fiorentina this season and currently leads the goalscoring charts in Serie A, scoring 16 goals in his 20 games. The Serbian international has also recently equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A record of scoring 33 goals in a calendar year. He finds himself as one of the most sought-after players in Europe and is expected to make a move soon.

Arsenal have registered an interest in bringing the 21-year-old to London this month. The club believes he can give a pivotal push as they aim to finish in the top four at the end of the season.

