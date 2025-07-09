"Truly been something beautiful for me" - Lamine Yamal on why he considers Barcelona icon Lionel Messi as the greatest in history

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has explained why he considers Lionel Messi the greatest player to have graced the beautiful game. The youngster has often been considered Messi's successor at the Catalan side following his meteoric rise at a young age.

Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut in April 2023, less than two years after Lionel Messi left his boyhood side in August 2021. Since his debut, Yamal has been praised for his exceptional ball control and dribbling skills. Pundits and fans have often compared him to the legendary Argentine, especially given his flair on the right wing. At 17 years of age, Yamal has risen to become one of the most significant players for Barca. He is also reportedly set to inherit Messi's iconic number 10 shirt next season.

In an interview with the Chinese media (h/t Barca Universal), Lamine Yamal shared his admiration for Lionel Messi. The Spain international explained why he considers the Argentine the greatest to ever grace the sport, and said:

"For me, Messi is the greatest player in history. Everything he did, all over the pitch, everything about his game, I liked it all, and it has truly been something beautiful for me."

Lionel Messi is unarguably considered the greatest legend in the history of Barcelona. In 17 seasons between 2004 and 2021, the legendary forward won a club record 35 titles with the Catalans, contributing 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings across competitions. He was forced to leave his boyhood side due to the club's financial constraints in 2021.

When Lionel Messi named Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal as the player who reminds him of his younger self

Messi - Source: Getty

In a 2024 conference at an Adidas conference in Germany, Lionel Messi was asked to name one player from the current generation who reminds him of himself. The Argentine superstar did not hesitate to name Lamine Yamal and said (via beIN Sports):

"There’s an incredible generation of young players with many years ahead of them. If I have to choose someone because of their age and future, I completely agree that Lamine Yamal has been pointed out. He is the present and, without a doubt, has a great future."

Much like Messi, Yamal rose from the ranks of Barca's famed youth academy, La Masia. While he has a long way to go before coming close to Messi's level, the Spaniard has shown exceptional quality at a young age. The 17-year-old was instrumental in Barcelona winning the domestic treble last season and is expected to stand high in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi continues to shine for Inter Miami this season. The Argentine could face Yamal for the first time in the Finalissima, with Spain clashing against Argentina, tentatively in March 2026.

