“Truly something special” - Carlo Ancelotti picks GOAT among Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and Ronaldo Nazario

Carlo Ancelotti has named Pele as his GOAT over Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, and others. He believes that the Brazilian was truly special and deserves to be recognized as the best.
Speaking to CONMEBOL, the new Brazil coach said that Ronaldo and Messi are spectacular players, and it is difficult to pick between the two. However, he sees Pele as a level above them and said (via BolaVIP):
"I can't say definitively because Pele belongs to a different generation. What Pele achieved in his career—on top of the World Cups he won—was something truly special. The others have been spectacular players. Starting with Ronaldo, whom I had the good fortune to coach, to Messi, whom I've seen, and all the others. But it's difficult to choose. Based on what he achieved in his career, I believe Pele deserves first place."
Pele made his Santos debut three years before Carlo Ancelotti was born. The Italian went on to manage Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, but has never managed Lionel Messi in his career.
Carlo Ancelotti backed Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT claims over Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo claimed earlier this year that he was the GOAT in football and nobody was more complete than him. He stated that he was faster, stronger and could score with both feet, making him better than Lionel Messi and Co.
He said in an interview with LaSexta (via GOAL):
"I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart."
Carlo Ancelotti spoke about it in a press conference soon after and said (via GOAL):
"Cristiano has left his mark on an era, he is leaving his mark on an era. For me, he has been the best. Also because he has helped me a lot, with the goals he has scored, to remain calm on the Real Madrid bench."
Lionel Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, played 101 matches under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. He scored 112 goals in those games, the same he managed in 115 matches under Zinedine Zidane.