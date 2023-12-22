"Truly an unsung hero", "Finally back to his best" - Liverpool fans laud star's 'brilliant' performances this season

Liverpool fans have lauded Joe Gomez's performances this season in the Premier League after his statistics recently surfaced on the internet.

According to journalist Bence Bocsak, Joe Gomez had made the most tackles and interceptions (53) for the Reds this season. Moreover, he has averaged the most tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes (4.42).

Accompanied by Virgil van Dijk in the defense, the Englishman has also won 81.5% of his aerial duels, which is the best success rate for Liverpool.

As soon as the stats surfaced on social media, the club's fans started praising the English defender for his performance.

"Truly an unsung hero. I hope he retires with the status he deserves among Liverpool fans: a legend." A fan commented on X.

"Finally back to his best, allows Trent to push into midfield too," another user claimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Joe Gomez has made 22 appearances for the Reds across different competitions this season, where he has also recorded two assists. Due to Andrew Robertson's injury as well as a few experiments by Jurgen Klopp, Gomez has also played as a right and a left back.

Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool star ahead of Arsenal clash

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker ahead of the Reds clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp's men will host the Gunners at Anfield on Saturday, December 23, in the Premier League. Before the match, Carragher claimed that if Arsenal had Alisson Becker in their goal, they would've guaranteed the title. He said (via the Telegraph):

“If Arsenal had Alisson Becker they would be almost guaranteed a minimum of nine extra points, which would win them the title."

Arsenal has Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya as their goalkeeping options. Raya has kept five clean sheets in 12 starts in the Premier League this season while Ramsdale has secured two clean sheets in five games.

On the other side, Alisson has also kept five clean sheets in 15 matches. The Brazilian goalkeeper joined the Reds from AS Roma in July 2018 for a reported transfer fee of £66.8 million. Since then, he has made 247 appearances for the Merseysiders, in which he has kept 109 clean sheets.

