"Trust me" - Kevin Campbell makes major claim about Liverpool amid uncertain futures for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool this summer.

Both Salah and Mane's current deals will expire in the summer of 2023, which is also the case with Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

A cloud of uncertainty hangs around the futures of all these players. Kevin Campbell has claimed that he is certain that Salah or Mane will depart Liverpool this summer, which is why the Reds signed Luis Diaz.

The former Everton striker has also insisted that losing either of the two players will be a huge setback for the Merseysiders. He told Football Insider:

“I think one of them could possibly leave, I’m not sure which one. That’s why Diaz was brought in, I suppose, to replace. Mane has come in big, the back end of this season, playing as a striker. If you lose either one, then they won’t be as strong, trust me."

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Sadio Mané has pledged to give “the best answer you want to hear” about his Liverpool future after Saturday’s Champions League final.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Sadio Mané has pledged to give "the best answer you want to hear" about his Liverpool future after Saturday's Champions League final.

It looks like mane is going to renew his contract and Salah at least for one more season. What you think?

Campbell expressed his doubts on whether Luis Diaz is ready to replace Mane or Salah, with the duo scoring goals for fun. He added:

"Although Diaz is a good player, we’re talking about a lot of goals. Both of those players have scored over 100 goals for Liverpool. To lose one of them, Diaz will have to have a season and a half, next season. Maybe the goals for Diaz will come.”

Sadio Mane might be more likely to leave Liverpool than Mohamed Salah

The fact that Luis Diaz looks most comfortable down the left flank could mean Sadio Mane could make way from Liverpool this summer. As per ESPN, the Reds wanted to move for the Colombian international in the summer transfer window. However, they had to sign him six months earlier due to interest from Tottenham.

It is possible that Diaz is viewed as a direct replacement for Mane when he leaves in the summer. As per Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah has already confirmed that he will stay at Anfield next season regardless of whether he signs a new deal or not.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/tbunWBtLb7

According to Express Sport, Sadio Mane is close to an agreement with Bayern Munich this summer, as Robert Lewandowski is expected to move to Barcelona.

It will be a massive blow to the Reds if either of their two gifted attackers leaves this summer.

