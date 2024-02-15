"Trust me" - MLS official reportedly feels Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are 'screwed' ahead of new season

David Beckham's Inter Miami have spared no expense in trying to make their team better in the last seven months, signing Lionel Messi and several others. The result of this is a possible breach of the league's sustainability rules, according to a number of league sources.

Messi became the biggest player in Inter Miami franchise history after he joined the side from PSG last summer. The MLS outfit, who were rock bottom of the Eastern Conference when he joined, quickly signed Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba as well.

During the MLS off-season, Inter Miami have further strengthened their squad with the additions of Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel and, more recently, Federico Redondo. They have, on paper, one of the most exciting rosters in the MLS due to the blend of youth and experience.

However, a senior executive of an MLS side believes that the MLS outfit are set to fall foul of the league's rules. The wage structure at the club is higher than the allowed amount, and there is a belief that the club must sell players. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“They are screwed. Trust me.”

Inter Miami have also been active at selling players in the transfer window as they have allowed Josef Martinez and Kamal Miller to leave. The club are also looking for suitors for French forward Corentin Jean and have a number of players penciled down for sale.

According to the SportBible, the MLS side are open to selling DeAndre Yedlin, Sergii Kryvstov, Gregore, Jean Mota, and Robert Taylor, most of whom featured prominently last season. Manager Gerardo Martino is keen to build the team in his image and will gladly let go of players considered expendable.

Lionel Messi set for final pre-season game with Inter Miami

Inter Miami have travelled the world in preparation for the new MLS season, playing in Asia and Central America. They are now back on their own patch in preparation for a final pre-season match against none other than Argentine outfit Newell's Old Boys.

All of Inter Miami's A-list stars, including Lionel Messi, are available for the match against Newell's Old Boys on Friday. The match promises to be an emotional one, as Messi began his career at the club as a young boy.

Lionel Messi featured in their most recent match in Tokyo, indicating his fitness and recovery from his injury. Manager Martino also has ties to the Argentine club, who will be the guests of Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons will face Real Salt Lake in the MLS on February 21.