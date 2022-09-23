“Trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I’m convinced about that” – Patrice Evra urges Ten Hag to have ‘honest discussion’ with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has urged manager Erik ten Hag to have an honest discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the Portuguese forward's lack of game time this season.

Although Ronaldo has appeared in all six of United's Premier League fixtures this season, the 37-year-old has only featured in Ten Hag's starting XI once this season (against Brentford on August 13).

The Portugal international is yet to record a goal or an assist in the English top-flight this term. He only managed to convert a penalty in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite a rocky start to the campaign, Evra believes Ronaldo deserves to start for Ten Hag's outfit after his consistent performances last season. During the 2021/22 campaign, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Speaking to Betfair, Evra said (via The Mirror):

"With those big decisions Ten Hag sent massive shockwaves. Let's be clear, to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench is a massive statement, because Cristiano Ronaldo will think it's not fair, last year he scored like 18 goals, so in his head he will be like 'why am I on the bench?' He's right, but you have a manager and you have to respect his decision."

He added:

"I understand the frustration of Cristiano Ronaldo, but also Ten Hag was like 'I'm going to start a new era, Ronaldo is still in my plan,' and I'm sure Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plan. Maybe, United need to suffer right now and they will need other players, but you will always need Cristiano Ronaldo, trust me, there will be a moment when we say thanks Cristiano, please stay, I'm convinced about that."

The retired France international concluded:

"I think Ten Hag and Ronaldo need to, if they haven't already, have an honest discussion. Everything that is happening right now is logic."

Cristiano Ronaldo provides exciting update about future of international career

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the UEFA Euro 2024 with the Portugal national team.

The Portugal captain remains determined to succeed on the global stage and refuses to hang up his boots any time soon.

Ronaldo spoke at the 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro after receiving the national team's highest goal-scorer award, with 117 goals to his name. He said (via ESPN):

"I am proud to receive an award of this magnitude. I never thought that one day I could achieve it. I thank everyone who was important in my career. It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet. [You're going to have to] take a little more load from Cris [Ronaldo]."

He added:

"I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated; my ambition is high. I'm in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I'm going to assume that right away."

