“Trusting them here will lead to great things” - Inter Miami star in awe of 'crazy' Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez connection

Inter Miami star Franco Negri has reflected on the partnership between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the MLS club.

The duo, who previously played together at Barcelona, have now reunited in Miami. Their devastating partnership has already been rekindled and Messi recently provided three assists for Suarez during the Herons' 6-2 win against New York Red Bulls.

Negri has reflected on the partnership and has said that trusting the duo will help the team achieve greater things. He said (via GOAL):

"It's crazy how they understand each other. It's a pleasure watching them play and see them motivated, for us, it's very important. Havivng these kind of players as they are and trusting them here will lead to big things."

Lionel Messi has started Inter Miami's season in a spectacular manner. He has already scored 12 goals and has provided 11 assists in 11 appearances across competitions.

Luis Suarez has also been in good form since his move from Gremio to Inter Miami. He has scored 12 goals and has provided seven assists in 15 appearances for the Herons.

How many games have Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played together for Inter Miami?

Since their reunion at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have played 10 games together as teammates. They have combined for nine goals so far.

The duo are giving glimpses of the decorated spell they had together at Barcelona. The two South American attackers left defenses across Europe terrorized with their understanding on the pitch.

Messi and Suarez previously played 258 games as teammates at Barcelona, combining for 99 goals. They won multiple trophies together, including the European treble during the 2014-15 season.

While both superstars are now approaching the tail end of their careers, their recent showings prove that they still possess immense class. Fans can expect more stellar displays in US Soccer from the duo in the near future.