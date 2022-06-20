"Try and add it to every workout you do" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains his diet, workout routine and fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the game when it comes to workouts, diet and fitness. His devotion towards his body has helped him do better than most athletes of his generation.

At 37, he is still going strong and more than capable of performing at the top level. Here are a few training tips from the man himself (reported via GOAL).

"In training we do a few laps of the pitch, stretching, and cardio warm-up exercises," Ronaldo explained. "Make sure you do something similar in your training, even if it is jogging to the gym or a warm-up on the treadmill or bicycle."

Ronaldo has drawn the most plaudits in the football world for his discipline in training. The Portuguese dropped some simple advice on how to balance cardiovascular and weight training, saying:

"Mix it up."

He also spoke about the training players do to reflect match situations.

"We do a lot of sprinting drills in training and they can be incorporated into your workout whether you are in the gym or outdoors," Ronaldo said. "Try and add it to every workout you do."

His final message on training reflects exactly why he is one of the best players in the world.

"Fit in exercise wherever you can," he added. "You can do an abs workout in your bedroom when you wake up in the morning or before you go to bed. If you get into a routine then it makes it easier as it will become a habit."

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the basics of his diet plan

Cristiano Ronaldo believes in a simple mantra:

"A good workout must be combined with a good diet."

When asked about the specifics of his meals, the former Real Madrid forward revealed:

"I eat a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit and vegetables, and avoid sugary foods."

The Manchester United forward also added that it is essential to fuel the body enough to perform at the highest level.

"Eat regularly," Ronaldo continued. "If you train regularly, it’s important to keep energy levels high to fuel your body for better performance. I sometimes eat up to six smaller meals a day to make sure I have enough energy to perform each session at top level."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing professional football in some of the toughest leagues for over 15 years. It is no surprise to see his success given the level of devotion he has put into training his body over such a long period.

