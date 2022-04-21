"Try to go step by step and try and fight for big things" - David de Gea outlines Manchester United plan as Erik ten Hag is appointed as manager

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has hailed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' new manager but has urged his side to remain focused.

The Ajax coach was finally confirmed as United's new manager on Thursday. His appointment puts an end to what has been a long process of finding Ralf Rangnick's successor.

De Gea is excited by the prospect of working under the Dutch coach. He spoke to BT Sport where he described the qualities that the new manager will bring:

"Well I'm very excited, I think for the whole club it's very good to know who's going to be the new manager for the new season. We all know what he's done for Ajax, playing very good football, offensive football. Keeping the ball, attractive. He nearly brought Ajax to the final of the Champions League. So yeah I'm looking forward to work under him."

Erik ten Hag is renowned for his work in developing huge talent during his time at Ajax, having overseen the progression of star names such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech.

De Gea has touched on his work in this aspect whilst also urging his Manchester United side to remain focused at the business end of what has been a woeful season.

He continued,

"He develop very good players, young players. He plays very offensive football but at the same time we have to be focused on the last games. We have a very important game on Saturday against Arsenal which is like a final. I think we all know we need to go there and be very focused on winning the game."

The Spanish goalkeeper was then asked what he expects the Dutch coach to bring to Old Trafford. De Gea believes he will work on transforming the United squad:

"He'll bring his own tactics, his own decisions to make. The players he thinks are best for the team and from there try to build a proper team under him. Really try to improve because we need to improve for sure. And try to go step by step and try and fight for big things."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"I'm looking forward to working under him."



David de Gea gives his initial reaction as Erik ten Hag is appointed as the new "We all know what he's done for Ajax, very good, offensive football.""I'm looking forward to working under him."David de Gea gives his initial reaction as Erik ten Hag is appointed as the new @ManUtd manager for next season "We all know what he's done for Ajax, very good, offensive football.""I'm looking forward to working under him."David de Gea gives his initial reaction as Erik ten Hag is appointed as the new @ManUtd manager for next season 🔴 https://t.co/QNX97RlZD6

David De Gea to be a key member of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United?

At the end of last season, de Gea's place in Manchester United's XI was under threat having somewhat underperformed.

He agonizingly missed the Red Devils' decisive spot-kick in a tense penalty shootout in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal.

Many thought that perhaps the 31-year-old had come to the end of his career at Old Trafford.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



A penalty shoot-out that went all the way to the goalkeepers, but it was Villarreal that came out on top in the end... 🟡



What a dramatic ending!



#UELfinal Devastation for David De GeaA penalty shoot-out that went all the way to the goalkeepers, but it was Villarreal that came out on top in the end... 🟡What a dramatic ending! Devastation for David De Gea 😫A penalty shoot-out that went all the way to the goalkeepers, but it was Villarreal that came out on top in the end... 🟡What a dramatic ending! #UELfinal https://t.co/9kmoi6lCEa

But this season, the veteran shot-stopper has bounced back to his usual best, with many touting him as Manchester United's 'Player of the Season'.

When Ten Hag was being touted for the role of head coach, there were reservations over De Gea's suitability to play the style of football the Dutchman aadopted

But interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who holds similar principles of possession style of play, seems to believe there is no worry in the goalkeeping department.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". Rangnick announces Man Utd revolution: "It's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here [out of contract]". @SkySportNews "Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". Rangnick announces Man Utd revolution: "It's not enough to bring in three or four new players. It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here [out of contract]". @SkySportNews 🚨 #MUFC"Apart from goalkeeping, we need to improve the squad in ALL areas". https://t.co/6KMkSFIo2N

It bodes well for De Gea, who could be set to adapt his performances in goal for United needing to be more comfortable on the ball.

There have been calls from some Manchester United fans for the Spaniard to get the captain's armband from Harry Maguire.

One thing is clear though, De Gea will be the main custodian in the new era at Old Trafford.

