"Try to move quite fast" - Journalist claims Arsenal are 'extremely keen' on signing star from London rivals in the summer

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal are 'extremely keen' on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Englishman has been linked with the Gunners in recent months, who are looking to bolster their midfield depth. Arsenal believe they can sign him for as little as £75 million even if the Hammers value him above £100 million.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport (h/t HITC):

"Arsenal remain extremely keen on Declan Rice with West Ham resigned to losing him at the end of the season. David Moyes has purposefully compared Rice to Enzo Fernandez and said a British transfer record type fee (£107m) is needed to sign him.

He added:

"This is normal, and to an extent shows how Chelsea’s January spending has inflated the market. But West Ham know that’s an ambitious price tag. And suitors are hoping they can get a deal for significantly less, perhaps even as ‘low’ as £75-80m.

Jacobs concluded:

"And if West Ham go down don’t be surprised if interested clubs lowball (them) further. Rice has spoken glowingly about Mikel Arteta, wants Champions League football… and, on a personal level, would ideally love to stay in London. It wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal try to move quite fast on Rice in order to capitalise on the uncertainty of other suitors."

West Ham are 15th in the table with 31 points from 30 games - just four above 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, who have played one more game. Rice, 24, could aim to play for a team competing for trophies rather than fighting for survival in the top division.

What Arsenal target Declan Rice has said about playing in Champions League

Declan Rice has made it crystal clear that he aims to play in the UEFA Champions League, a competition he has never played in before.

The England international has played in the UEFA Europa League before while his team are in this year's UEFA Conference League semifinals. However, his aims transcend these two competitions.

Speaking in an interview back in December while on international duty with England, Rice said, via Football.London:

"100 per cent I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years I’ve been saying that. I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing.

He added:

"I see my friends here, who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in."

This summer could be West Ham's last chance to rake in a good sum for him as his contract expires at the end of next season.

