"Try to be a sponge with him to absorb as much as I can" - Barcelona star hails 'legend' Robert Lewandowski, says he sees him as a reference

Barcelona star Ferran Torres showered praise on Robert Lewandowski and mentioned that he sees him as a reference. The Spaniard is often considered the backup striker for the Polish legend at the Catalan side.

Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski have shared the pitch in 86 games for Barcelona, recording six joint-goal participations. Under Hansi Flick's tutelage, Torres has improved his goal-scoring abilities and featured as Lewandowski's replacement in the striker role in a few important games.

In an interview with Barca One, Ferran Torres spoke highly of Robert Lewandowski and hailed him as a legend. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Robert is a legend. I have one of the best strikers of the last 15 years in front of me. I always say I try to be a sponge with him to absorb as much as I can. He is a reference."

In the same interview, Torres said he has a good relationship with the starting attacking trio of Barca, featuring Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. He added:

"There is no bad feeling in this team, I get on very well with Lamine, Lewy, or Raphinha. We are all a team and we are all rowing in the same direction."

Ferran Torres has recorded 11 goals and three assists in 28 outings across competitions for Barcelona this season. The forward notably scored a hat-trick against Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-final and a brace against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

"It’s not just talent" - When Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski waxed lyrical on Lamine Yamal

Yamal and Lewandowski (L to R) - Source: Getty

In an interview with Pilka Nozna this month, Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski spoke highly of his teammate Lamine Yamal. At the young age of 17, Yamal has risen to become one of the most promising talents in football. Lewandowski said (via GOAL):

"He came to train with us when he was 15 years old, I saw him for the first time. I’ve seen a lot of young, talented people, ‘Oh, he’s got something!’, but I was never sure that there would be a great career behind it."

"Until I saw Lamine. And I said ‘wow’. I asked him his age, he told me fifteen and I replied that it was impossible. I admit that it is difficult for someone to impress me and it was the first time that a boy made such an impression on me. I honestly haven’t seen anyone like him. It’s not just talent, but playing like I’m five or seven years older."

Lewandowski has shared the pitch with Lamine Yamal in 77 games for Barcelona, recording nine joint-goal contributions. The Polish superstar is also leading the LaLiga Pichichi race this season with 20 goals in the league. He is closely followed by Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe with 17 goals to his credit.

