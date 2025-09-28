"Trying to find excuses is not the way" - Matheus Cunha provides honest assessment of Manchester United's showing in loss to Brentford

Matheus Cunha shared his thoughts after Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, September 27. He said that they can't find excuses and asserted that it was a "horrible" feeling to lose.
The Red Devils' poor start to the 2025-26 campaign continued with another defeat on Saturday. They suffered their third Premier League loss of the season, losing 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. They are now 14th in the standings, eight points behind leaders Liverpool after just six games.
After the defeat at Brentford, Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha told TNT Sports:
"[The mood] is horrible. Honestly, horrible. I always say the same, we know how important it is to play for a club like this one and we go for every game to win. For it not to end like that, it is a horrible feeling. Everyone wanted to do more, everyone needs to do more. Of course, we need to go again, that's only the way.
"Honestly, trying to find excuses, I don't think is the way. We know what you need to do. I don't think we did well. They were more fit, they arrived and scored goals, but like I say, that is not an excuse. We know what they proposed to play and they play what they want."
Manchester United signed Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after paying his release clause worth a reported £62.5 million. However, he has yet to score or assist in his six appearances across competitions for them.
Ruben Amorim opens up on Manchester United's terrible Premier League record under him
Ruben Amorim was appointed Manchester United's head coach following Erik ten Hag's sacking in October last year. He has since managed 33 games in the Premier League, winning just nine, losing 17, and drawing the other seven. Four of those nine wins have come against newly-promoted sides, going back to the last season.
When asked about things not working after the defeat against Brentford, Amorim said (via manutd.com):
"I know, guys. We talk about this every time our team loses. We need to work on a lot of things. Again, today, my biggest concern is that we didn't settle into the game. We missed a lot of crosses. We suffered goals in transition that we knew during the week, we worked on that. So those are the things that we need to improve."
Across all competitions, Manchester United have won 19, lost 21, and drawn nine games under Ruben Amorim. They will next face Sunderland at Old Trafford on October 4.