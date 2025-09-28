"Trying to find excuses is not the way" - Matheus Cunha provides honest assessment of Manchester United's showing in loss to Brentford

Matheus Cunha shared his thoughts after Manchester United's 3-1 defeat at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, September 27. He said that they can't find excuses and asserted that it was a "horrible" feeling to lose.

Ad

The Red Devils' poor start to the 2025-26 campaign continued with another defeat on Saturday. They suffered their third Premier League loss of the season, losing 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. They are now 14th in the standings, eight points behind leaders Liverpool after just six games.

After the defeat at Brentford, Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha told TNT Sports:

"[The mood] is horrible. Honestly, horrible. I always say the same, we know how important it is to play for a club like this one and we go for every game to win. For it not to end like that, it is a horrible feeling. Everyone wanted to do more, everyone needs to do more. Of course, we need to go again, that's only the way.

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, trying to find excuses, I don't think is the way. We know what you need to do. I don't think we did well. They were more fit, they arrived and scored goals, but like I say, that is not an excuse. We know what they proposed to play and they play what they want."

Ad

Manchester United signed Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after paying his release clause worth a reported £62.5 million. However, he has yet to score or assist in his six appearances across competitions for them.

Ruben Amorim opens up on Manchester United's terrible Premier League record under him

Ruben Amorim was appointed Manchester United's head coach following Erik ten Hag's sacking in October last year. He has since managed 33 games in the Premier League, winning just nine, losing 17, and drawing the other seven. Four of those nine wins have come against newly-promoted sides, going back to the last season.

Ad

When asked about things not working after the defeat against Brentford, Amorim said (via manutd.com):

"I know, guys. We talk about this every time our team loses. We need to work on a lot of things. Again, today, my biggest concern is that we didn't settle into the game. We missed a lot of crosses. We suffered goals in transition that we knew during the week, we worked on that. So those are the things that we need to improve."

Across all competitions, Manchester United have won 19, lost 21, and drawn nine games under Ruben Amorim. They will next face Sunderland at Old Trafford on October 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More