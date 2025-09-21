"Trying so hard to be Messi", "Second to do it"- Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo receives present Lionel Messi received after 2022 World Cup win

Fans on social media have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being gifted a Saudi bisht after Al-Nassr’s 5-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday, September 20. A similar present to the one that Lionel Messi received after winning the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022.Ronaldo was approached by some of his supporters while exiting the dressing room after scoring a brace in the game against Al-Riyadh. He spotted media personality Ibra Alfrayan, who gifted him the Saudi bisht to mark the 95th Saudi National Day.Watch the video below (via Ibra_alfrayan on X)After receiving the gift, some fans on X claimed Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to be like Lionel Messi. Thus, one user tweeted:&quot;Trying so hard to be Messi 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” a rival fan commented.𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 @fcbharrisonLINK@TouchlineX Trying so hard to be Messi 🤣🤣🤣🤣&quot;The second to do it 😂😂😂,” another hilariously shared.chase @tobaiass5LINK@TouchlineX The second to do it 😂😂😂Other users added:Ba Ariko 🏊🇿🇼 @tafthabsLINK@TouchlineX Did we have a World Cup final last night 🤣🤣 How are they the same then 🤣The Real Wolf @DreamBig_10LINK@TouchlineX There is a difference in it. One received it with a trophy, and one received it with nothing𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚎𝚜 @fromknowheirLINK@TouchlineX They gave him a World Cup from Temu tooAmid the banter, Messi wore the Qatari bisht before lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final.&quot;If you like Lionel Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand&quot; - when Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he's the most complete playerAl Nassr v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: GettyCristiano Ronaldo once made a bold claim that he's the most complete player that has existed in the world. He went on to reveal that he respects and understands individuals who prefer other rival players, including Lionel Messi.Speaking to El Chiringuito in February 2025, the 40-year-old said (via ESPN):&quot;I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste if you like Messi, Pelé, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that but saying Ronaldo isn't complete.&quot;He added:&quot;I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart. I'm so competitive that sometimes I forget what I've achieved. Because it gives me motivation to do more and do better every year. I think that's the difference with others.&quot;Ronaldo has arguably proven to be a forward whose longevity is remarkable. He has likewise scored 798 goals in 1059 club career appearances.