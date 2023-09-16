“Trying to be a hero” – Peter Schmeichel hits out at Manchester United star after 3-1 defeat against Brighton

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel scathed into Lisandro Martinez for his role in Brighton & Hove Albion's second goal against the Red Devils. The Seagulls won the Premier League clash at Old Trafford 3-1 on Saturday, September 16.

Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross, and Joao Pedro got on the scoresheet for Roberto De Zerbi's side. Meanwhile, youngster Hannibal Mejbri pulled one consolation goal back for the Red Devils.

Martinez's role in Gross's goal was questionable. The Argentine central defender was turned inside the box with a dummy after the German latched on to Tariq Lamptey's pass. He tried to attempt the shot from Gross by turning on his back and failed miserably in his efforts.

Schmeichel was left confused by what the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was trying to do as he questioned the Argentine's positioning and decision-making. The legendary goalkeeper said (quotes as per Metro):

"It is kind of what happens at Manchester United at the minute, it is very individual. Players, for instance, Martinez here, are trying to be a hero and get in and block. People know this. If we look at him there, he puts himself in a position directly in line of the goalkeeper."

He went on to add:

"He should be closing down rather of just stood up trying to block. If you want to block, don’t turn your body, stand tall. Clearly things aren’t right for Manchester United."

The Red Devils have now lost three of their first five league game, including the last two, this season. They are 13th in the league table, having earned only six points from five games.

How many appearances has Lisandro Martinez made for Manchester United so far?

Lisandro Martinez joined United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £47 million, according to The Athletic. The Argentine has since been an important player for Erik ten Hag's team's defense.

He has made 50 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions. He helped United keep eight clean sheets in 27 Premier League appearances last season. Along with Raphael Varane, Martinez has been a mainstay at the heart of the team's backline.

However, his performance against Brighton rubbed many the wrong way, including Schmeichel. The display was uncharacteristic as the player has been superb for the Premier League club since joining them last year.

Manchester United will next face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, September 20.