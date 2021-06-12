Turkey 0-3 Italy: Azzurri player ratings as Roberto Mancini's men cruise to comfortable opening-day victory | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy opened their European Championship campaign in emphatic style as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory against Turkey on Friday to go top of Group A.

Italy went into the game in hopes of making a vital first impression, while Turkey were aiming to cause the tournament’s first major upset.

The first half went by with no major highlights from either side. Senol Gunes' men sat deep and canceled out Italy’s efforts with a well-structured and resilient defensive display.

However, Italy upped the ante after the break. Their constant pressing paid off in the 53rd minute as they took the lead through an own goal by Turkey's Merih Demiral.

Lazio star Ciro Immobile doubled their lead 13 minutes later as he pounced on a rebound to put Roberto Mancini's men in a comfortable position.

At this point, the Turkish players began pushing forward in search of an opening. Italy capitalized on their loose defending as Lorenzo Insigne scored with a brilliant curler to make it 3-0 in the 79th minute.

Italy are now in the driving seat in Group A as they top the group with a three-goal advantage. Meanwhile, Turkey will have to work harder if they aim to reach the knockout stages of the tournament

Italy player ratings against Turkey

Gianluigi Donnarumma 6/10

The AC Milan shot-stopper had a quiet evening as he was largely undisturbed by the defensive-minded Turkish side. His only save of the game came late in the second half when he comfortably stopped Cengiz Under's tame and deflected shot.

Alessandro Florenzi 5/10

While he was diligent in his duties, Alessandro Florenzi struggled to hit his stride in the game. He was replaced after 45 minutes by a more attacking-minded Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Leonardo Bonucci 7/10

Leonardo Bonucci had little to do as he was barely threatened by Turkey's lethargic attackers. He sat back to clear the danger whenever his Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini went forward to join the attack.

Giorgio Chiellini 7/10

Giorgio Chiellini was superb whenever he was called to action. He helped his side drive the ball deep into the opposing area.

Leonardo Spinazzola 8/10

Arguably Italy's best performer on the night, Leonardo Spinazzola was a threat to Turkey's defense and wasted no time in taking on his marker. He linked up well with his frontmen and constantly drilled in dangerous crosses. The AS Roma star also played a huge role in Ciro Immobile's goal.

Nicolò Barella 7/10

Nicolo Barella put on an industrious performance for Italy at the center of the park. He provided vital defensive cover while also servicing his attackers well. He was occasionally hacked down by the Turkish players as he showed real strength on the ball.

Jorginho 7/10

Jorginho put in another calm and collected performance against Turkey. He sat deep to dictate the pace and tempo of the game for Italy. He showed brilliance on the ball with neat and accurate passes while easily evading the opponent's press.

Manuel Locatelli 6.5/10

Manuel Locatelli linked up well with his teammates and occasionally prevented Turkey from mounting a counter attack. He was replaced by Bryan Cristante in the 74th minute as he fizzled out of the game.

Domenico Berardi 7.5/10

Domenico Berardi ran the show for Italy down the right wing. He was a constant menace thanks to his quick feet and tenacity on the ball. He played a vital part in the opening goal as his cross was tucked home by Turkey's defender Merih Demiral.

Ciro Immobile 7.5/10

Ciro Immobile provided much-needed threat up front as he showed great speed and awareness throughout the game.

After struggling to hit the target in the first half, the Lazio man doubled Italy's lead after the hour mark by tucking home Spinazzola's rebound from close range.

Lorenzo Insigne 7/10

Lorenzo Insigne came to life in the second half after a quiet start to the game. He caused a lot of problems for Turkey's right-back alongside Spinazzola.

His efforts in the final third were rewarded in the 79th minute as he drilled in a brilliant curler into the bottom-right corner to hand Italy a three-goal lead.

Player ratings for Italy substitutes

Giovanni Di Lorenzo 6/10

Giovanni Di Lorenzo injected fresh life into Italy's right flank after replacing Florenzi as he constantly marauded forward to join the attack.

Bryan Cristante 5/10

The AS Roma midfielder came in for Locatelli in the final quarter of the game and did a decent job at the center of the park.

Federico Chiesa 5/10

Federico Chiesa replaced goalscorer Lorenzo Insigne with nine minutes on the clock and made no impact as the game was already settled.

Andrea Belotti 5/10

The Torino striker replaced Ciro Immobile in the 81st minute and made no telling contributions in the final third.

Federico Bernardeschi 5/10

With the tie already settled, Federico Bernardeschi was brought on in the 85th minute to provide fresh legs for Italy.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh