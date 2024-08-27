Turkish giants keen on signing 27-year-old Arsenal star this summer - Reports

Turkish outfit Galatasaray are interested in signing Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney on a permanent basis this summer, as per The Record. The Scottish left-back is not in Mikel Arteta's plans this season, having failed to make the squad for their opening two Premier League fixtures.

Tierney has been on the books of Arsenal since 2019, having joined the club from Celtic. He fell out of favor ahead of the 2023-24 season and spent the campaign on loan at Real Sociedad, where he made 26 appearances across all competitions.

Kieran Tierney was unable to impress manager Arteta this summer due to an injury he suffered during Euro 2024. The 27-year-old left-back injured his hamstring playing for Scotland in the tournament, and has not played since.

The Record reports that Arsenal are keen to offload the Scotland international this summer, and Galatasaray are the latest side to indicate their interest. A return to Celtic was mooted as well, but the Scottish champions are close to signing Alex Valle on loan from Barcelona.

Turkish champions Galatasaray are looking to sign Tierney, whose wages are around £110,000 per-week, to provide cover at left-back. The experienced defender is currently sidelined due to the hamstring injury, but Galatasaray remain interested in him.

The arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates in 2022 spelt the beginning of the end of Tierney's time as a Gunner. The signings of Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori have only pushed the 27-year-old further down the pecking order.

Tierney has made 124 appearances for the Gunners, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists. The defender is unlikely to add more appearances to his tally for the club under Mikel Arteta, and is likely to move this summer.

Arsenal set to complete sale of academy graduate to Crystal Palace - Reports

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is set to complete a move to Premier League side Crystal Palace, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The former England U-21 striker has agreed terms on a long-term deal with the Eagles.

Nketiah was approached by both Olympique Marseille and Nottingham Forest this summer, but neither managed to match Arsenal's asking price. The 25-year-old scored five goals and provided two assists in 27 league appearances for the Gunners in the 2023-24 season.

The Arsenal academy graduate has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2018. Crystal Palace will pay £25 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons for the striker's services.

