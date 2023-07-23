Turkish giants have offered £7 million to Manchester United for player, Red Devils asking for more to complete sale - Reports

Turkish giants Galatasaray have intensified their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Fred, reportedly raising their bid to £7 million to secure his signature, as per Fanatik. However, according to emerging reports, the Red Devils are standing firm and demanding £10.4 million for the Brazilian's services.

Fred's potential move away from Old Trafford has been a subject of speculation throughout the summer transfer window. At 30, the midfielder seems to have become expendable for Manchester United, prompting them to consider cashing in on the player. Meanwhile, Galatasaray has taken the opportunity to initiate negotiations and has now increased their offer to lure Fred to Turkish football.

Initially, Manchester United had set a hefty price tag of £20 million for Fred's departure. However, they have adjusted their valuation, with Galatasaray's latest bid of £7 million being rejected. The English club remains insistent on their £10.4 million asking price, indicating their commitment to securing a favorable deal.

Fred's tenure at Manchester United since his £52 million transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 has been a mixed experience. While he has showcased some standout performances, there have also been underwhelming displays, particularly regarding his distribution skills.

Manager Erik ten Hag's preference for midfielders comfortable with ball possession has further fueled speculations about Fred's potential departure.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Fred has played 213 games for the Red Devils, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 more assists. He was also part of the team that won the League Cup with the Red Devils last season.

In addition to the potential departure of Fred, there have been rumors linking other midfielders, such as Scott McTominay, with moves away from Old Trafford. Should the Red Devils successfully offload their fringe players, it could provide a financial boost to facilitate new signings.

Galatasaray, the Turkish football club, has discussed with Manchester United the potential signing of midfielder Fred. Fulham is also interested in the central midfielder, as per Football Daily.

Additionally, clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly keen on acquiring Fred's services. Fred's former Old Trafford partner, Alex Telles, has already signed for Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi-based club Al Nassr. However, no reports reveal the names of the clubs from the Asian nation that have shown interest in signing Fred.

United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly does not consider Fred as part of his preferred starting lineup, as he actively seeks potential signings in the central midfield position - the very position Fred occupies.

Consequently, the Red Devils are open to negotiating a deal with Galatasaray or other interested parties to facilitate Fred's potential move.