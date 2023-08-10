Turkish giants submit official bid to Manchester United for midfielder, proposal worth €15m - Reports

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday (August 10) that Turkish club Fenerbahce have submitted an official bid of €15 million for Manchester United midfielder, Fred. The sum offered includes add-ons, and negotiations are ongoing between the clubs involved.

An agreement is yet to be reached between the Brazil international and his potential employers. Fenerbahce's Super Lig rivals Galatasaray have also been reported to be interested in acquiring the services of the 30-year-old midfielder.

Galatasaray are considered to have submitted a bid for Fred which was reported to be below Manchester United's valuation (via SPORTbible).

It does look like Fred could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer. His current employers have also been linked with a move for Sofyan Amarabat of Fiorentina, who could play in defensive midfield.

With one year left on his current contract at Manchester United, the player failed to confirm his exit after the FA Cup final last year. When asked about a potential transfer, he said:

"I still don't know. I have to talk with my family."

He joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for a reported fee of €59 million. Since joining, the Brazil international has made 213 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists across all competitions. The player's only trophy with the club came through the club's Carabao Cup victory last season.

Pundit claims Fred's time is up at Manchester United

Fred (via Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes Manchester United should look for an upgrade on Fred. The pundit suggests the Red Devils should ship him out if the club have an alternative in their plans (via Football Insider).

At the moment, Fred has one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford, and the side are willing to let go of the player for the right price. Speaking about the Brazil international, Hutton said:

"I think it is possibly time up. I like him as a player, he works so hard, gives you 110 per cent. I think the midfield has been relatively settled since Casemiro came in."

"It has been difficult for Fred, he is not going to score you a barrel-load of goals so you are wondering if there is the option for a possible upgrade. If so then you have to ship people out."

Manchester United are linked with a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Fiorentina are looking for offers worth €30 million to let go of the player. However, Erik ten Hag's side value the Morocco international at €25million (via Manchester Evening News).