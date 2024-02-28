Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Kosovo match, February 27

Kosovo finished as champions in the eighth edition of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 held at the Gold City Sports Complex, Alanya, Turkey. Let’s take a look at the final standings after the last match of the competition.

Four teams - India, Hong Kong, Estonia, and Kosovo - participated in the competition, which took place between February 21 and February 27.

Moving to the details of the standings, Kosovo were crowned as the champions after they bagged three consecutive wins and finished with nine points. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over Hong Kong, thanks to Ejupi's 78th-minute goal.

In their subsequent encounter, they stunned Estonia by 3-0 in a comprehensive manner, with Uka, Ejupi, and Metaj finding the back of the net in the one-sided affair. In their last contest, Kosovo defeated India 1-0 in a thrilling contest, with Memeti scoring an injury-time goal.

India finished as the runners-up in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024

India ended the competition as the runners-up after winning two contests and suffering a lone defeat, thereby bagging six points.

They started their campaign with a 4-3 win over Estonia, with Manisha, Indumathi, and Xaxa being the goalscorers for India. In their second contest, India defeated Hong Kong 2-0, with Tamang and Guguloth finding the back of the net. However, India's winning streak came to an end following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Kosovo.

Estonia and Hong Kong finished at the third and fourth positions, respectively. While Estonia bagged one win and lost two encounters, Hong Kong bowed out of the campaign without winning a contest.

Delving into the details of Estonia's games, they suffered a 4-3 defeat against India. They then lost to Kosovo 3-0 before beating Hong Kong 1-0.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, suffered defeats over Kosovo (0-1), India (0-2), and Estonia (0-1).

Interestingly, Kosovo won the competition for the second consecutive time after emerging victorious in the 2023 edition as well.