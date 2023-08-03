"Turned into prime Suarez," "Going crazy" - Fans laud Inter Miami attacker for improving considerably since Lionel Messi's arrival

Football fans on Twitter have praised Inter Miami CF forward Robert Taylor for drastically lifting his game since Lionel Messi's arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Their comments came in the aftermath of the Herons' 3-1 win over Orlando City SC in their Round of 32 encounter of the Leagues Cup 2023. Messi's brace and a Josef Martinez penalty saw Miami coast to a home victory on Wednesday, August 2.

Taylor was one of his side's best players on the night. The Finn got the assist for Messi's opener with a delightful lob into the box before delivering a superb cross to Martinez in the build-up to La Pulga's second goal.

He has managed three goals and two assists in three League Cup games after recording just two goals and three assists in 19 Major League Soccer matches this term. Robert Taylor has also established an excellent partnership with Lionel Messi, earning him praise from fans online.

One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Robert Taylor going crazy 😭"

Another fan seemingly referenced Messi's on-field chemistry with long-time Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suarez, writing:

"Messi arrived, Taylor turned to prime Suarez. What an influence."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

omo_adeosunII @omo_adeosunII @MLS The sheer improvement in Taylor's game since Messi joined this squad needs to be appreciated man

Ram @rrojodiablo @MLS That assist >> the goal

In addition to his role in two of Inter Miami's three goals, Robert Taylor completed 91% of his attempted passes and created one big chance. He also made five recoveries and won a foul.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, scored a volley with either foot in the seventh and 72nd minutes to take his goal tally for the Herons to five in three games. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also completed 80% of his passes, created a big chance, completed two dribbles and won four fouls.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will take on FC Dallas in Leagues Cup Round of 16

Inter Miami CF qualified for the last 16 of the Leagues Cup with a perfect record, winning all three of their Group J matches. Prior to defeating Orlando City SC, they beat Cruz Azul 2-1 and Atlanta United 4-0.

Lionel Messi and Co. will now take on FC Dallas in the Round of 16, with the match scheduled to take place at the Toyota Stadium in Dallas this weekend. The two teams have already clashed once in the MLS this season, with Dallas winning that game 1-0 back in April this year.

With Messi in their ranks, Inter Miami will hope to turn the tables on their opponents this time around.