"Turned “suey” into a billion-dollar business" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly becomes football's first billionaire

Fans have heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after he was named football's first-ever billionaire by Bloomberg. According to the global financial and media company, the Portuguese superstar has accumulated an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

This figure was arrived at by combining his career earnings, endorsements, and investments. Ronaldo's illustrious career has seen him enjoy lucrative deals while representing some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his professional debut in 2022 with his boyhood club Sporting CP before joining Manchester United the following year. He signed for Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2009, leaving in 2018 for Juventus.

In 2021, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford for a second spell. A fallout with the club led to the termination of his contract, and he joined his current side, Al-Nassr, in 2022.

As per Bloomberg, Cristiano Ronaldo earned more than $550 million between 2002 and 2023. Upon joining Al-Nassr, he reportedly became the highest-paid footballer in the world, earning over $230 million in salary and signing bonus. The 40-year-old's initial deal with the Knights of Najd was set to expire in June 2025, but he signed a two-year extension reportedly worth more than $400 million.

Ronaldo has also reportedly raked in about $175 million from endorsement deals with popular brands Nike, Castrol, and Armani. These combined earnings have made him a billionaire and, notably, the first football player to reach that milestone.

Reacting to the achievement, fans on X lauded the Al-Nassr star. One fan wrote:

"Man really turned “suey” into a billion-dollar business."

"Breaking records on and off the pitch," another added.

"Blud winning everywhere," one fan commented.

"Number one in everything. That’s my Goat," another hailed Ronaldo.

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo's archrival Lionel Messi worth currently?

According to the aforementioned report, Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant net-worth gap over his long-time rival, Lionel Messi. Bloomberg's Billionaires Index claims that the Argentine has earned over $600 million in pre-tax salary over his career.

Since signing for Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has reportedly earned $20 million annually, which is only about 10% of Ronaldo's income during the same period. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or is expected to close the gap in the coming years, as he will reportedly earn a stake in Inter Miami upon retirement.

As per Forbes, Messi will receive about $1.2 billion as part of his stake in the MLS club.

