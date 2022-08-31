“Turning prime Petit today”, “Light them up” – Arsenal fans extremely pleased as 22-year-old star is surprisingly named in line-up for Aston Villa game

Arsenal fans are delighted to see midfielder Sambi Lokonga in the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at the Emirates today (August 31).

The Gunners will hope to extend their winning streak to five Premier League games as they take on the Villans. They are the only team in the division that have managed a perfect run so far. They sit at the top of the points table with 12 points from their four games.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are sidelined for their match against Villa due to their respective injuries. Hence, Lokonga, 22, is making his first start of the campaign for Mikel Arteta's side.

Other than that, it's an unchanged XI from the one that started against Fulham last Saturday, August 27.

The Belgian came on as a late substitute in the dying embers of Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth. Last season, the former Anderlecht midfielder made 24 appearances across all competitions.

He now has an opportunity to claim the spotlight and prove to the manager why he should be starting games over Elneny. Fans feel the same and have made their feelings known by reacting to the news of the line-up on Twitter.

Steven Gerrard's problem could pile up with a loss at Arsenal

Arsenal are a team with momentum and their opposition on the night is in stark contrast to them.

Aston Villa have only won one game from their four Premier League fixtures so far. They are placed 16th in the points table and have conceded a total of seven goals while scoring only three.

Steven Gerrard is expecting a strong reaction from his side and has made four changes to the team that lost 1-0 against West Ham United.

Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho have been replaced by Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia in attack. Jacob Ramsey has been given a nod over Douglaz Luiz in midfield. Meanwhile, Tyrone Mings is back in the rearguard, replacing former Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

The first sacking of the English top-flight has already taken place, with Bournemouth parting ways with Scott Parker. If the mood at Aston Villa does not change quickly, it could worsen with another defeat at the Emirates.

If one thinks about it, Sambi Lokonga couldn't have chosen a better side to get his first start of the campaign.

