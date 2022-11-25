“Turns into Romario with the national team”, “What a performance” – Fans thrilled by display from 25-year-old Brazil star as the Selecao beat Serbia 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup

Football fans online praised the performance put in by forward Richarlison during Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia in their opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Richarlison went on to score a second-half brace against the Serbs as the five-time world champions secured their first three points of the tournament.

Richarlison's first goal came just after the hour mark. The Tottenham Hotspur forward tapped home from close range after Vinicius Junior's initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

His second goal, however, caught the attention of viewers worldwide. Richarlison received a cross from Vinicius Junior in the box. The attacker controlled the ball with his right foot before scoring through a volley with his left foot.

Football fans enjoyed Richarlison's brace against Serbia and reacted to the same on Twitter. Some stated that the Spurs attacker turns into legendary Brazilian forward Romario whilst on international duty, while others believe that Richarlison always warrants a start for Brazil.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray That’s why Tite loves him. He turns into Romario with the national team. That’s why Tite loves him. He turns into Romario with the national team.

Hillan @Hillan58589009 RICHARLISON THAT WAS

REALLY GREAT,,,AWESOME RICHARLISON THAT WAS REALLY GREAT,,,AWESOME https://t.co/4Hv1DIUVCF

COYS.com @COYS_com



What a performance. Take a bow son Two goals for Richarlison tonight.What a performance. Take a bow son Two goals for Richarlison tonight.What a performance. Take a bow son 👏🇧🇷 https://t.co/jgloWexAaa

Ghana Yesu @ghanayesu Richarlison has same goals in the World Cup as Ronaldinho. They compare Ronaldinho to Neymar Richarlison has same goals in the World Cup as Ronaldinho. They compare Ronaldinho to Neymar 😭😭

pure 🇵🇹CR7𓃵 @EnglishAccent2



The sixth star for Brazil is a matter of time ⏲ RICHARLISON with the most iconic picture so far.The sixth star for Brazilis a matter of time ⏲ RICHARLISON with the most iconic picture so far.The sixth star for Brazil 🇧🇷 is a matter of time ⏲ https://t.co/tyKN2h6B9M

Zeus⚡️ @Zeus1882x Why does Richarlison start for Brazil? Thats fucking why Why does Richarlison start for Brazil? Thats fucking why https://t.co/eDj7ZoNMYn

Richarlison's inclusion in the Selecao squad was never in doubt despite his underwhelming performances for Spurs prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old forward has always performed well for his national team. He has scored 19 goals for the Selecao in a total of 39 caps.

The former Everton and Watford striker scored three goals in two international friendlies back in September. This included a brace against African side Ghana.

Richarlison, however, has struggled to find consistency in a Spurs shirt this season following his transfer from Everton in the summer. At the time of writing, the Brazilian number nine has scored just four goals and provided three assists from 16 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions.

Whom do Brazil face next at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Football Daily @footballdaily



Switzerland sit in second also on three points



Every team at the World Cup veterans Brazil top 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗚Switzerland sit in second also on three pointsEvery team at the #FIFAWorldCup has now played World Cup veterans Brazil top 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗚 🇧🇷Switzerland sit in second also on three points🇨🇭Every team at the #FIFAWorldCup has now played ✅ https://t.co/2LNf6YFYfg

Brazil will be taking on another European nation in Switzerland next on Monday, 28 November.

Similar to Tite's side, Switzerland also opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a win. The Swiss secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Cameroon thanks to a second-half goal scored by Breel Embolo.

A win against Switzerland would put the Selecao in a commanding position in Group G of the FIFA World Cup.

The South American giants have come into the World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favorites. Their performance against Serbia showed why they carry that tag.

Despite winning the tournament five times, they haven't lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy since 2002.

